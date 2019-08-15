Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:30 PM First Lutheran Church 132 Auburn Street Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

CASCO - Waldamar "Wally" Waugh, 91, died peacefully and departed this world for heaven on Aug. 1, 2019, at Country Village Assisted Living. Wally was one of five children born on March 20, 1928, to Karen (Olsen) Waugh and Thomas Waugh Sr. in Portland, Maine. He was baptized on May 24, 1941, confessing his baptismal faith in the rite of confirmation on May 31, 1942. Wally grew up in the Falmouth and Portland area where he spent much of his childhood riding horses through the fields and farmlands. He played his favorite sport, football, for Portland High School.



Wally attended the University of Maine at Orono for two years where he later started his own business selling commercial cleaning products. On July 28, 1951, Wally married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Jackie) Idella Bowen, with whom they shared 50 years before her death in 2002. Wally was known for his beautiful bass baritone voice and countless renditions of How Great Thou Art, as well as other hymns and classical songs. He loved sports and watching the ballgames at the local high school as well as watching the Red Sox and Patriots games with his family.



Wally was predeceased by his two brothers, Thomas Waugh and Lewis Waugh, and two sisters, Karen Walton and Jean Hill. His surviving children are Diane Waugh; Elaine Heuiser; Lynn-Andrea Vago and her husband, George Vago; Leslie Waugh Morton and her husband, Russell Morton; and Waldamar Scot Waugh and his wife, Patty Waugh. "Grampa" had four grandchildren that he spoiled and loved dearly, Corey Lynn Morton, Victoria Waugh, Lewis Morton and Elisabeth Waugh.



The family would like to thank those at the Country Village Assisted Living for their kindness and care given to our Dad during the last chapter of his life. We will be forever grateful.



A service will be held on Sept. 21, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn Street, Portland, Maine, at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at



Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church for their building fund in memory of Waldamar Waugh.







CASCO - Waldamar "Wally" Waugh, 91, died peacefully and departed this world for heaven on Aug. 1, 2019, at Country Village Assisted Living. Wally was one of five children born on March 20, 1928, to Karen (Olsen) Waugh and Thomas Waugh Sr. in Portland, Maine. He was baptized on May 24, 1941, confessing his baptismal faith in the rite of confirmation on May 31, 1942. Wally grew up in the Falmouth and Portland area where he spent much of his childhood riding horses through the fields and farmlands. He played his favorite sport, football, for Portland High School.Wally attended the University of Maine at Orono for two years where he later started his own business selling commercial cleaning products. On July 28, 1951, Wally married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Jackie) Idella Bowen, with whom they shared 50 years before her death in 2002. Wally was known for his beautiful bass baritone voice and countless renditions of How Great Thou Art, as well as other hymns and classical songs. He loved sports and watching the ballgames at the local high school as well as watching the Red Sox and Patriots games with his family.Wally was predeceased by his two brothers, Thomas Waugh and Lewis Waugh, and two sisters, Karen Walton and Jean Hill. His surviving children are Diane Waugh; Elaine Heuiser; Lynn-Andrea Vago and her husband, George Vago; Leslie Waugh Morton and her husband, Russell Morton; and Waldamar Scot Waugh and his wife, Patty Waugh. "Grampa" had four grandchildren that he spoiled and loved dearly, Corey Lynn Morton, Victoria Waugh, Lewis Morton and Elisabeth Waugh.The family would like to thank those at the Country Village Assisted Living for their kindness and care given to our Dad during the last chapter of his life. We will be forever grateful.A service will be held on Sept. 21, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn Street, Portland, Maine, at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church for their building fund in memory of Waldamar Waugh. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com