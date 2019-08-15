CASCO - Waldamar "Wally" Waugh, 91, died peacefully and departed this world for heaven on Aug. 1, 2019, at Country Village Assisted Living. Wally was one of five children born on March 20, 1928, to Karen (Olsen) Waugh and Thomas Waugh Sr. in Portland, Maine. He was baptized on May 24, 1941, confessing his baptismal faith in the rite of confirmation on May 31, 1942. Wally grew up in the Falmouth and Portland area where he spent much of his childhood riding horses through the fields and farmlands. He played his favorite sport, football, for Portland High School.
Wally attended the University of Maine at Orono for two years where he later started his own business selling commercial cleaning products. On July 28, 1951, Wally married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Jackie) Idella Bowen, with whom they shared 50 years before her death in 2002. Wally was known for his beautiful bass baritone voice and countless renditions of How Great Thou Art, as well as other hymns and classical songs. He loved sports and watching the ballgames at the local high school as well as watching the Red Sox and Patriots games with his family.
Wally was predeceased by his two brothers, Thomas Waugh and Lewis Waugh, and two sisters, Karen Walton and Jean Hill. His surviving children are Diane Waugh; Elaine Heuiser; Lynn-Andrea Vago and her husband, George Vago; Leslie Waugh Morton and her husband, Russell Morton; and Waldamar Scot Waugh and his wife, Patty Waugh. "Grampa" had four grandchildren that he spoiled and loved dearly, Corey Lynn Morton, Victoria Waugh, Lewis Morton and Elisabeth Waugh.
The family would like to thank those at the Country Village Assisted Living for their kindness and care given to our Dad during the last chapter of his life. We will be forever grateful.
A service will be held on Sept. 21, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn Street, Portland, Maine, at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church for their building fund in memory of Waldamar Waugh.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019