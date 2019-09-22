Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. David Griffin. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - W. David Griffin, 82, passed peacefully on Sept. 9, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by his family. He was born May 28, 1937 in Boston to Isabel Scott Griffin and Roger A. Griffin.



David grew up in Stoneham, Mass. He graduated from Stoneham High School, then continued to study for a year at Bridgton Academy and went on to earn his Business of Administration Degree at Northeastern University. He served with the National Guard in Wakefield, Mass. Upon graduating Northeastern University, he went on to work in a sales position with MacDonald-Wadman Company in Newton Upper Falls, then moved onto Distributor Corporation of New England in Cambridge, Mass. where he earned top salesman for many years. David then went on to start his own successful business as sales representative specializing in applications engineering.



One of his greatest passions was taking his sons David and John to downhill ski races in New Hampshire where he earned his registration as a Technical Delegate for the Federation of International Skiing (FIS). Also attending swim meets and Masters Swim Competitions with his daughter, Heather. He also enjoyed his time cycling, swimming, and playing golf at Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth. He and his wife Beverley enjoyed sailing the coast of Maine.



David was a longtime Board Member of the Morrison Development Center in Scarborough, held a position on the planning board in Cape Elizabeth for three terms, and was a member of the Comprehensive Plan Committee.



David will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Beverley of 56 years; daughter Heather and husband O. Mitchell Piper of Biddeford, son David and late wife Jill of Northfield, N.H. and son John and wife Josephine Griffin of Freeport; many nieces and nephews; and five grandchildren whom he loved and adored. Survived by a sister, Judith and late husband Carl Fuller of Glen, N.H., brother Roger and wife Carol of Clinton, Mass., brother Bruce and wife Bitsy of St. Mary's, Ga., sister Linda Tapia of Philadelphia, brother John of Boulder, Colo. He was predeceased by his mother Margaret Isabel Griffin, and father Roger A. Griffin.



We would like to thank the staff of Gosnell Memorial Home for their kindness during David's illness.



Visiting hours at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland on Monday, Sept. 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will be at Hobbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's memory to:



Morrison Center



P. O Box 1539



Scarborough, ME



04070-1539 or:



Bridgton Academy



11 Academy Ln.



North Bridgton, ME 04057.







