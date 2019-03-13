PORTLAND - Vivian "Vicky" Keesler, 94, of Portland, and formerly of Windham, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Barron Center.She was born July 8, 1924, a twin daughter of Everett Sr. and Eva M. (Shaw) Hodgkin. She attended Gorham and Windham schools and graduated from Windham High School, class of 1942. She then married William "Bill" Keesler and resided in Jackson, Mich., with their two children. Following the death of her husband in 1954, she returned to Maine to raise her children.She is survived by a son, Richard Keesler and his wife, Sharon, of Walnut Hill, Florida; a sister, Norma Richardson of Standish; two grandchildren, Clint Keesler and Shannon Douglas and husband, Will; and seven great-grandchildren, Christopher Keesler and wife, Charlotte, Alex, Erica, Faith, Hope, Joy, and Eva Douglas; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bill; identical twin sister, Virginia "Ginny" Miller and husband, Chet; and a daughter, Elaine Goggi, brother, Everett Hodgkin and wife, Hazel; brother-in-law, Ralph Richardson.The family would like to express a very special thank you to the staff at Barron Center for the loving care provided Vicky and to Pastor Tony Vafiades of Little Falls Bible Church, Gorham, for his spiritual counseling over the years.A memorial service and burial will take place in the spring. To express condolences and to participate in Vivian's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian "Vicky" Keesler.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019