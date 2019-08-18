|
KENNEBUNK - Vivian A. (Piper) King, 92, of Kennebunk, formerly of Sun City Center, Fla., went to join her husband, Bernard King, on Aug. 9, 2019, after a short illness. Vivian was born on May 17, 1927, in Harmony, Maine, the oldest of 13 children, and graduated from Winthrop High School, class of 1946.
On Feb. 24, 1951, she married Bernard A. King.
For several years, Vivian worked as an executive secretary for Raytheon Corporation.
In retirement, Vivian and Bernard moved to Sun City Center, Fla., where they lived for over 30 years.
Vivian was an active woman all her life; a feisty, spunky person, she and Bernard enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 States and many international locations. She was a lifelong learner and teacher, sharing her expertise in sewing and weaving. In earlier years, she was a Girl Scout Leader. A good book, a glass of wine, square dancing, and listening to Lawrence Welk brought her great joy.
Vivian was predeceased by her husband, Bernard; brothers, Ormond and Grandville Piper; sisters, Verna Coombs, Clenda Folsom, and Carolyn Mashburn.
Survivors include her daughter, Valerie Breen of Wells; her son, Kenneth King of Tokyo, Japan; four sisters, Harriet Piper, Eleanor Brown, Anna Piper, and June Piper; three brothers, Maynard, Louis, and Richard Piper; grandchildren, Tarah Keeley, Christopher Breen, Amy Kluver, Katie Green and Patrick Breen; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Noah Keeley, Tessa Kluver, and Liam Green.
The family will gather in private to celebrate her life on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Maine. A Committal Service will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Florida National V.A. Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Fla., 33513, where she will be laid to rest alongside Bernard.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Vivian's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.
Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to: Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, PO Box 1807, Auburn, ME 04211-1807.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019
