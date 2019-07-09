SOUTH PORTLAND - Virginia V. Esposito, 77, of Froswick Avenue, died peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.
She was born in Portland, Maine the daughter of the late Valentino and Mary (Woodward) Valeraini. She graduated from South Portland High School.
On October 24, 1958 she married Vincent Esposito Sr. and together they made their home and raised their family in South Portland, Maine.
Virginia worked for many years as Supervisor of Environmental Services for UNUM. She then worked several years doing home health care.
In her spare time she loved to play bingo, enjoyed traveling, family barbecues, and she loved cooking. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family. She was a member of the South Portland VFW Post #832.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Esposito Sr.; a son, Thomas Esposito; a sister, Tina Jameson; several brothers. She is survived by two sons, David and his wife Jean Esposito of South Portland, and Vincent Esposito Jr. of South Portland; two sisters, Rose of Waterville, and Ethel of Biddeford; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours celebrating Virginia's life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, ME from 4:00 to 6:00pm. At the family's request services will be private. To view Virginia's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 9, 2019