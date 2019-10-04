GORHAM - Virginia "Ginnie" Smith Robinson passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Ginnie was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Thomaston, Maine. She was predeceased by her husband, Averill (Robbie) in 2011. She will be missed very much by her son, Jim and his wife, Jan Robinson, and two grandchildren, Caite (and Mitch) Exchange, and Tyler Robinson. While she lived most of her life in Thomaston and Owl's Head, she has lived the last nine years of her life at the Gorham House. She enjoyed her life at Owl's Head, traveling the country with her husband and time with her many friends. The family would like to express deepest gratitude to the staff at Gorham House and Beacon Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Ginnie.
A celebration of Life is planned for Oct. 5, 2019, at the Gorham House from 4-6 p.m., and again at her home in Owl's Head on October 6, from 12-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gorham House Scholarship Fund.
