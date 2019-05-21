|
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brookings-Smith Clark-Piper Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookings-Smith Clark-Piper Chapel
GORHAM AND BREWER - Virginia Rae Mallory, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her dear family and loved ones May 16, 2019. She was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Portland, the daughter of Raymond Leslie and Georgia (Turner) McLaughlin.
Virginia graduated from Scarborough High School, class of 1952. She went on to study nursing at Maine Medical Center in Portland, graduating in 1956. Following nursing school, she married Phillips Edward Mallory, Oct. 1, 1959. She spent her entire professional career as a nurse in many different capacities, starting at Maine Medical Center from 1960-1969, home based nursing from 1970-1976, South Windham Correctional Facility from 1975-1978, Crossroads Counseling Center for Women from 1978-1980, Bangor Mental Health Institute from 1980-1990, Eastern Area Agency on Aging from 1990-1995, Gould Health Systems from 1995-2014, finishing her career with Emdeon Healthcare from 2014-2017 at the age of 83.
Virginia enjoyed knitting, cross stitch and crochet. She was a voracious reader. Virginia was a musician, and played piano and violin into her late 70s. She loved bird watching, especially hummingbirds. She also enjoyed playing cards, particularly bridge and cribbage.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Rebecca and her husband, Gene, of Bucksport, Maine, Jennifer and her husband, Kevin, of Medfield, Mass.; sons, Daren Mallory and his wife, Ann, of Gorham, Maine, Andrew Mallory and his wife, Rhonda, of Gales Ferry, Conn.; grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy, Paige, Andrew Jr., Mariah, Patrick, Erica, Evelyn, and Anna; great-granddaughter, Lola Grace; and a sister, Harriet, of Lexington, Mass.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., May 25, 2019, at the Brewer Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 55 South Main St., Brewer, with Rev. Andrew Files officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to call 11 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday. Interment will be private for the family. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 21, 2019
