PORTLAND - Virginia Lemery Foster, 92, died on March 29, 2019, in Portland. She spent the past 47 years living on Peaks Island, a place she loved. Virginia was born, the youngest of four children, on Jan. 6, 1927, in Bethel, Vt., to the late Will and Eva Lemery, who moved at South Royalton, Vt. around 1930. There Virginia attended South Royalton schools, graduating in 1945. She married Stanley Foster, a World War II veteran in 1947, and had one son, Donald, who survives her; along with several nieces.



She worked for Vermont Extension Service at Chelsea, Vt., South Royalton Library, Petco Oil Company, and for the Maine State Court System. She was a clerk at the Portland Court House for 20 years, retiring about 25 years ago to the life she loved on the island. There she read, did crosswords, tended to her flowers, crocheted beautiful afghans and watched the Celtics, of which she was a lifelong fan.



Virginia was descendent, on her mother's side, of Miles Standish, but when offered a membership to the D.A.R., she said, "I don't want to be a Mother of the Constitution!" She was a Vermont Yankee - unassuming, independent, dignified, humorous and strong willed. During her last conversation with Donald, she said, "They want to give me a blood transfusion," then smiling added, "so if my personality changes you'll know why." She also said that she wanted to go home to her lovely view of the Atlantic. I hope she has.



Many thanks to the endlessly kind, caring staff of Mercy Hospital and at Seaside, to Kitty Gilbert, her nurse practitioner on the island and her friends and neighbors there.



There will be no formal services, but a memorial will be arranged on the island this summer. A private burial will be with her family in South Royalton, Vt. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Virginia's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Memorial contributions can be made in



Virginia's memory to



The Peaks Island



Health Center



PO Box 52



Peaks Island, ME



04108 USA







