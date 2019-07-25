Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Saco , ME View Map Burial Following Services St. Demetrios Cemetery Biddeford , ME View Map Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Virginia K. Ladakakos, 93, completed her earthly journey on July 23, 2019 in the same way she lived it, with strength. Our mother, Yia Yia, sister, and friend, thought to be quiet and demure, was a stoic workhorse, a fierce and private caretaker, and a local entrepreneur.



Although born in North Berwick on March 3, 1926, the daughter of John and Alta (LaBreck) Kelleher, the family matriarch made Old Orchard Beach her home. She married George "Butch" Ladakakos, and together they owned and operated George's Sandwich Shop in Biddeford, where she worked from 1948-1988, and often during her years in retirement.



Virginia was a member of St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco, where she assisted whipping up delicious Greek pastries with her friends of the St Fortini Ladies Society. She was also a member of the Daughters of Penelope and Sorority of Lacones.



Virginia was predeceased by her husband, George; and son, Arthur; and three siblings, Fay Demers and Edward and John Kelleher.



She is survived by her four children, John G. Ladakakos and his wife, Joan, Cindy A. Carr and her husband, Tom, Helen A.



Her talents were those of a humble woman. She kept you protected and safe, and could make you laugh or cry with just the slightest stare. She was sharp as a tack, yet tuff as nails. We will miss our rock, but the strength and lessons she modeled, we will remember forever. All our love...



Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. with Trisagion Prayers at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. A Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Virginia's memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name may be made to



St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church



or the



St. Demetrios Memorial Scholarship Fund



186 Bradley St.



Saco, ME 04072







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Virginia K. Ladakakos, 93, completed her earthly journey on July 23, 2019 in the same way she lived it, with strength. Our mother, Yia Yia, sister, and friend, thought to be quiet and demure, was a stoic workhorse, a fierce and private caretaker, and a local entrepreneur.Although born in North Berwick on March 3, 1926, the daughter of John and Alta (LaBreck) Kelleher, the family matriarch made Old Orchard Beach her home. She married George "Butch" Ladakakos, and together they owned and operated George's Sandwich Shop in Biddeford, where she worked from 1948-1988, and often during her years in retirement.Virginia was a member of St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco, where she assisted whipping up delicious Greek pastries with her friends of the St Fortini Ladies Society. She was also a member of the Daughters of Penelope and Sorority of Lacones.Virginia was predeceased by her husband, George; and son, Arthur; and three siblings, Fay Demers and Edward and John Kelleher.She is survived by her four children, John G. Ladakakos and his wife, Joan, Cindy A. Carr and her husband, Tom, Helen A. Smith and her husband, Kirk, and Kirk G. Ladakakos; seven grandchildren, Vassie, George, Stacy, Jessica, Christina, Joshua, and Marissa; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a stepgranddaughter, Taylor Cluff. She is also survived by her sister, Alta "Snooks" Lamothe; and nieces and nephews.Her talents were those of a humble woman. She kept you protected and safe, and could make you laugh or cry with just the slightest stare. She was sharp as a tack, yet tuff as nails. We will miss our rock, but the strength and lessons she modeled, we will remember forever. All our love...Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. with Trisagion Prayers at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. A Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Virginia's memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name may be made toSt. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Churchor theSt. Demetrios Memorial Scholarship Fund186 Bradley St.Saco, ME 04072 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com