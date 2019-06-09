|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Doughty "Ginny" Knight.
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
PORTLAND - Virginia "Ginny" Doughty Knight, of Portland, died June 2, 2019, following a brief time in hospice care at her daughter's home in Tampa, Fla. Ginny was born July 6, 1931 in Portland, the daughter of Olan and Louise (Sierwertsen) Doughty Sr.
She grew up in Portland and as a young girl worked for a while at the Wadsworth-Longfellow House giving tours, was a member of the Campfire Girls, sang in the church choir and attended Portland High School. Following school, Ginny worked as a waitress at the Puritan Restaurant where she met her husband, David. After marriage, they both worked at GE for a while, Ginny in the lab. Both she and Dave enjoyed photography, developing many of their own photos in their darkroom. Her favorite job was working in the classified ad department at the Portland Press Herald, where she forged lifelong friendships.
For fun and relaxation, Ginny enjoyed being outdoors and on the water, from walking along the promenade as a girl, to climbing on the rocks at The Lobster Shack, boating on lakes and the ocean as well as taking voyages on a cruise liner. She also enjoyed reading books and playing Scrabble, most often winning by a landslide. The one thing, though, that made her most happy was to spend time with close friends and family, anywhere, anytime. Ginny moved to Florida with her husband to be closer to her daughter and lived for eighteen years in Highland Lakes, Palm Harbor, Fla.
Ginny was the next to the oldest of nine children and is survived by her sisters, Shirley, Hope, and Beverly and brothers, Olan Jr., Phillip and William; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her younger siblings, Nancy and Stephen; and her husband, David Knight. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Gary Keilty.
To sum up her life, she is best described by all who knew her as approaching each blessing and challenge with a kind heart and loving spirit. To know her was to love her. She will be dearly missed.
A period of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062 where a service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial and reception will be private for family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , or the https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31272&31272.donation=form1.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019
