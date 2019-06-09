Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Doughty "Ginny" Knight. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Virginia "Ginny" Doughty Knight, of Portland, died June 2, 2019, following a brief time in hospice care at her daughter's home in Tampa, Fla. Ginny was born July 6, 1931 in Portland, the daughter of Olan and Louise (Sierwertsen) Doughty Sr.



She grew up in Portland and as a young girl worked for a while at the Wadsworth-Longfellow House giving tours, was a member of the Campfire Girls, sang in the church choir and attended Portland High School. Following school, Ginny worked as a waitress at the Puritan Restaurant where she met her husband, David. After marriage, they both worked at GE for a while, Ginny in the lab. Both she and Dave enjoyed photography, developing many of their own photos in their darkroom. Her favorite job was working in the classified ad department at the Portland Press Herald, where she forged lifelong friendships.



For fun and relaxation, Ginny enjoyed being outdoors and on the water, from walking along the promenade as a girl, to climbing on the rocks at The Lobster Shack, boating on lakes and the ocean as well as taking voyages on a cruise liner. She also enjoyed reading books and playing Scrabble, most often winning by a landslide. The one thing, though, that made her most happy was to spend time with close friends and family, anywhere, anytime. Ginny moved to Florida with her husband to be closer to her daughter and lived for eighteen years in Highland Lakes, Palm Harbor, Fla.



Ginny was the next to the oldest of nine children and is survived by her sisters, Shirley, Hope, and Beverly and brothers, Olan Jr., Phillip and William; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her younger siblings, Nancy and Stephen; and her husband, David Knight. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Gary Keilty.



To sum up her life, she is best described by all who knew her as approaching each blessing and challenge with a kind heart and loving spirit. To know her was to love her. She will be dearly missed.



A period of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062 where a service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial and reception will be private for family.



To express condolences or participate in Virginia's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , or the







PORTLAND - Virginia "Ginny" Doughty Knight, of Portland, died June 2, 2019, following a brief time in hospice care at her daughter's home in Tampa, Fla. Ginny was born July 6, 1931 in Portland, the daughter of Olan and Louise (Sierwertsen) Doughty Sr.She grew up in Portland and as a young girl worked for a while at the Wadsworth-Longfellow House giving tours, was a member of the Campfire Girls, sang in the church choir and attended Portland High School. Following school, Ginny worked as a waitress at the Puritan Restaurant where she met her husband, David. After marriage, they both worked at GE for a while, Ginny in the lab. Both she and Dave enjoyed photography, developing many of their own photos in their darkroom. Her favorite job was working in the classified ad department at the Portland Press Herald, where she forged lifelong friendships.For fun and relaxation, Ginny enjoyed being outdoors and on the water, from walking along the promenade as a girl, to climbing on the rocks at The Lobster Shack, boating on lakes and the ocean as well as taking voyages on a cruise liner. She also enjoyed reading books and playing Scrabble, most often winning by a landslide. The one thing, though, that made her most happy was to spend time with close friends and family, anywhere, anytime. Ginny moved to Florida with her husband to be closer to her daughter and lived for eighteen years in Highland Lakes, Palm Harbor, Fla.Ginny was the next to the oldest of nine children and is survived by her sisters, Shirley, Hope, and Beverly and brothers, Olan Jr., Phillip and William; as well as many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her younger siblings, Nancy and Stephen; and her husband, David Knight. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Gary Keilty.To sum up her life, she is best described by all who knew her as approaching each blessing and challenge with a kind heart and loving spirit. To know her was to love her. She will be dearly missed.A period of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062 where a service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial and reception will be private for family.To express condolences or participate in Virginia's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , or the https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31272&31272.donation=form1 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.