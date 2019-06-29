BRIDGTON - Virginia Beth (Miller) Mushrow passed away on June 25, 2019, with her family at her side. She was 77.
One of nine children born to George and Ruth (Wands) Miller, Ginnie grew up in the Woodfords neighborhood of Portland. She graduated from Portland High School in 1960 and studied at Gray's Business College.
Ginnie married Raymond Mushrow in 1962 at Clark Memorial Church in Woodfords. She worked for the Portland offices of the Department of Agriculture and the Farmers Home Administration until Ray's job brought the family to Bridgton in 1967. Ray and Ginnie opened Star Appliance in 1974 and ran the business together for 30 years.
Ginnie was active in many social and civic organizations in Bridgton, including the Jaycees, 1976 Bicentennial Committee, and the Bridgton Republican Committee. She was a Brownie troop leader and taught Sunday School at the First Congregational Church. Beginning in the 1970s, Ginnie was appointed or elected to several municipal positions, including the Bridgton Planning Board, Budget Committee, and the MSAD 61 School Board.
Ginnie was predeceased by her husband, Ray, in 2010, and siblings Sally West, Marcia Lovejoy, Dorothy Bodwell, Robert Miller, and Judith Francis. She is survived by her children: Kim and Dean Flanagin, Ken and Tracy Mushrow, and Kaye and Ed Peltier; her grandchildren: Deanna and Kevin Flanagin, and Justin and Sydney Mushrow; siblings: William and Sara Miller, Joan Jensen, and David and Cheryl Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at the First Congregational Church in Bridgton on Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Private burial will take place at a later time. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, friends may choose to remember Ginnie through support of
Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg (www.harvesthills.org)
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 29, 2019