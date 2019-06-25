Virginia Athena Bradbury (1924 - 2019)
Obituary

CAPE PORPOISE - Virginia Athena Bradbury, 94, a lifetime resident of Cape Porpoise, who's family has lived on the Pier Road dating back to 1735, died Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Virginia was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Malden, Mass., where her family had travelled from the Cape to find work, the daughter of Earl and Eva Doane Stone, grew up in Cape Porpoise, and was a graduate of Kennebunkport High School.

She operated the Carriage Trade Gift Shop on the Pier Road in the 1960s and '70s, and a second gift shop near the Government Wharf on Ocean Avenue during the summers.

Active in her community, Virginia was a lifetime member of the Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise, where she served her church in many aspects, including the Cargo Shop, a lifetime member of Aurora Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Kennebunkport, Good Cheer, Kennebunkport Historical Society, Edge of the Sea Quilting Club and a lifetime member of the Evergreen Quilters Guild, and the Arundel Cemetery Board of Directors.

Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Charles M. Bradbury.

Survivors include her son, Tom Bradbury and his wife Shirley; her daughter, Jeanne Howarth and her husband Terry Moulton, all of Cape Porpoise; grandchildren, Charles Howarth and wife Christine, Amanda Erb and husband Ryan, all of Kennebunkport, Rebecca Bradbury Roberts and husband Jeff of Biddeford, Laura Bradbury of Kennebunkport, Stacey Bradbury Link and husband Brian of Sommerville, Mass., Shannon Hartmann of Cape Porpoise; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Abbey Erb, Anna and Lydia Howarth, Kian Thomas Bradbury, and Jordan Roberts.

Visiting hours will be held 1-3 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, with an Order of the Eastern Star service at 3 p.m., from the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, June 28, from Church on the Cape, with Reverend Sammi Maxwell officiating. Interment will be in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Virginia's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Church on the Cape Endowment Fund, c/o Church on the Cape

PO Box 2740

Kennebunkport, ME 04043

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 25, 2019
