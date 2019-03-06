Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Virginia A. (Bell) Osborn, 95, of Scarborough, formerly of Worcester, Mass., passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, where she was attended by her loving family.



Ginny was born on April 19, 1923, in Worcester, Mass., to Percy and Cora (Heckman) Bell.



Ginny lived in Worcester with the love of her life, Ray Osborn, where they raised their family of five children. Ginny loved music and had a lovely singing voice. She was active at Covenant United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. Ginny loved gardening and fishing with her husband. She was an expert quilter and created numerous works of art that grace the homes of her family and friends. She was an avid photographer and loved to photograph her family, her roses, seascapes, birds and wildlife. She moved to Scarborough in 1986, where she continued to be active and love life on the Maine coast. Throughout her life, Ginny shared a special bond with her dear sister, Thelma Dykens.



In addition to her parents, Virginia is predeceased by her beloved husband of 72 years Raymond J. Osborn; and her brother, Charles Bell.



Ginny is survived by her daughters, Janice and her husband Alton Fleming of Lynchburg, Va., Cynthia and her husband Charles Andreson of Scarborough, Patricia Osborn of Cape Elizabeth; sons, Stephen and his wife Nancy of Cape Coral, Fla., and Peter and his wife Lisa of Auburn, Mass.; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.



Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was lovingly known as 'Armee' to her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to express its thanks to Dr. John Reynolds, Dr. Craig Brett, and the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and support.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday March 11, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, in Scarborough. Burial will take place at a later date.



On-line condolences may be shared at



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to



Hospice of Southern Maine,



180 US Route One,



Scarborough, ME 04074







