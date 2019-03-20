SACO - Virginia A. Hay, 101, of Kennebunk, passed away March 19, 2019. She was born in Portland on Dec. 21, 1917, to Elmer and Theresa Peasley.
Virginia graduated from Deering High School in Portland. She worked as a bank teller at Maine Savings Bank in Portland. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Portland. She loved to play golf and was an avid fan of the Red Sox.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John A. Hay; son, Robert Hay; and sister, Madeline O'Blenis.
She is survived by her son, Richard Hay of Wells and Vero Beach, Fla.,; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will take place at a later date at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Virginia's Book of Memories page at www.bibbermemorial.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019