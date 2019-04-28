Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vionette Carida (Berlanga) Salgado. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Vionette Caridad Berlanga de Salgado, 73, on the morning of April 26, 2019, at 10:45 a.m., went to rest with the Lord after fighting the good fight at her home in Portland, surrounded by her husband of 38 years, Luis Salgado and their loving family.



Vionette, also known as Candy, was born on Oct. 17, 1945, in Añasco, Puerto Rico, to Carlos and Rosaura Berlanga as the 10th of their 15 children. Her family moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she was raised.



She was a mother of five children, Sarah, Christine, Vionette, Cristino, and Debra, whom she loved dearly, and was a sister, aunt, grandmother, and great- grandmother to many.



Candy lived her life devoted to telling family, friends, strangers, and anyone who listened about her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. She now is in her eternal home with the Father and will be compensated for her long labor and faithfulness. In her famous words:



"Pues me voy con Cristo"



"Well I'll go with Christ"



Her service will be at the Iglesia El Sinai, 837 Brighton Aven., Portland, ME 04102, on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m., and the viewing following the service. Burial will be Monday morning at 9 a.m., April 29, at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, ME.



PORTLAND - Vionette Caridad Berlanga de Salgado, 73, on the morning of April 26, 2019, at 10:45 a.m., went to rest with the Lord after fighting the good fight at her home in Portland, surrounded by her husband of 38 years, Luis Salgado and their loving family.Vionette, also known as Candy, was born on Oct. 17, 1945, in Añasco, Puerto Rico, to Carlos and Rosaura Berlanga as the 10th of their 15 children. Her family moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she was raised.She was a mother of five children, Sarah, Christine, Vionette, Cristino, and Debra, whom she loved dearly, and was a sister, aunt, grandmother, and great- grandmother to many.Candy lived her life devoted to telling family, friends, strangers, and anyone who listened about her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. She now is in her eternal home with the Father and will be compensated for her long labor and faithfulness. In her famous words:"Pues me voy con Cristo""Well I'll go with Christ"Her service will be at the Iglesia El Sinai, 837 Brighton Aven., Portland, ME 04102, on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m., and the viewing following the service. Burial will be Monday morning at 9 a.m., April 29, at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, ME.

