Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 Funeral service 10:00 AM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 Obituary

FALMOUTH - Vincent Michael Connolly, 71, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 from a brief struggle with cancer. He endured his condition with dignity and grace without ever losing his trademark humor. Throughout his illness his foremost concern was to love and support his family and friends and to try to alleviate their pain.Vin grew up in South Windham and Portland. He graduated from Deering High School in 1966.After high school he explored the possibility of a career in radio broadcasting at Career Academy in Washington DC where he assumed the moniker "VC-in-DC." He loved the music and dancing of the time.He enlisted in the Naval Reserve, finagling a position as a clerk typist, despite never having laid a hand on a typewriter. He was stationed at Roosevelt Road, Ceiba, Puerto Rico from 1968 to 1970. After serving his country, Vinnie returned to Maine where he resumed his education at the University of Maine, Portland campus, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in 1973.Inspired by the career of his father, John L Connolly, Assistant Superintendent of what is now the Men's Correctional Center, Vinnie pursued a Master's degree in the Criminal Justice program at Southern Illinois University. He then worked as an advocate for defendants in the York County Court system. He also worked as a correctional officer at the Men's Correctional Center.He lived for a time in Florida when he was employed as a Merchant Seaman which afforded him the opportunity to travel around the world. This is where he had his first experience in Real Estate, selling time shares, the genesis for his love of all aspects of the real estate profession.In the early 1980s, Vin returned to Maine and continued to develop what became his life long career in real estate, initially with Peterson Realty. He went on to establish his own brokerage and appraisal businesses, HomePro Realtors and Advantage Appraisal in Portland. Vin loved and had a talent for designing homes and was often sought out for his guidance in this area. He built and managed numerous investment properties and built two beautiful homes in Falmouth for him and his wife, Joanne. They recently purchased and renovated a home in Florida which they planned to enjoy in their retirement.His other great passions were golf and the Patriots. He loved everything golf – playing golf, watching golf, thinking about golf, and recounting his performance on every hole of each game to his wife. He suffered or celebrated greatly during every Patriots game and especially during the Super Bowls.Vinnie married the love of his life, Joanne Antonik, in 1994. Their 25 years of marriage was filled with humor, love of family, friends, and adventure. His love for Joanne and generosity of spirit was most evident when he was willing (with just a little bit of groaning) to join her on her annual birthday outings involving biking, hiking, rollerblading, or other activities that were not in his wheelhouse.One of Vinnie's most notable qualities was his talent for storytelling which was full of humor and kept his audiences rapt with attention. Particularly entertaining were his tales of youthful antics with his friends, his time as a lifeguard at Old Orchard Beach, his summer jobs (e.g. his ½ day at B&M Beans) and his escapades with the infamous BAP (Brighton Avenue Pharmacy) boys. He also loved playing competitive games with the family, especially at Christmas celebrations.Vinnie loved his family and friends deeply. Throughout his life, from childhood on, he developed and maintained strong and enduring friendships, particularly with his closest friend Dan Murphy.Vinnie is loved dearly and will be profoundly missed.He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothea (McFarlane) and John L. Connolly. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Antonik Connolly, his four sisters, Diane Connolly of New York City, Kathleen and Nick Alfiero of Scarborough and nephew Rian Alfiero, Mary Lou Connolly of South Portland, and Joleen and Kent Haffenreffer of Cape Elizabeth; and niece and nephews, Shane and Kim Haffenreffer, Kelsey and Ryan Jackson and John Haffenreffer and partner, Andrea Branson; a great-niece and four great-nephews.Vinnie's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the care he received from his medical team at Maine Cancer Center and the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Visiting hours celebrating Vinnie's life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway South Portland. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at the Funeral Home followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Following the burial, a celebration of Vinnie's life will be held at the Purpoodock Club, 300 Spurwink Avenue, Cape Elizabeth. To view Vinnie's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit







