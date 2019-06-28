GRAY - Vinal Odysseus Zegouros of Gray died unexpectedly on June 25, 2019 at age 60.
Vinal was born in New Brunswick, N.J. on Sept. 19, 1958. He was one of three children of the late Catherine (Look) and Odysseus Zegouros. He was raised in New Bedford, Mass., and Whiting, Maine. He graduated from Washington Academy in East Machias in 1976 and NMVTI in Presque Isle, Maine in 1977. He resided in Lisbon, Maine, San Angelo, Texas, and settled in Gray where he has lived for the past 35 years.
Vinal is survived by his wife, Claire Zegouros of Gray; daughter and son-in-law Robert and Miranda Kay Conrad of Rowley, Mass., son Benjamin Odysseus Zegouros of Gray; and proud grandfather of his two beautiful granddaughters Hannah Claire and Morgan Kate Conrad. He is also survived by one sister Leah Zegouros of Lisbon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother Catherine Avis Zegouros (Look) of Lisbon and his father Odysseus John Zegouros of Califonia; and his brother John Zegouros of Sabattus.
Visitation will be at Wilson Funeral Home in Gray on Sunday, June 30, from 2-5 p.m. & a graveside service at the Lower Gloucester Cemetery on Monday, July 1, at 11 a.m.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 28, 2019