WESTBROOK - Victoria Ann Doughty, 87, died peacefully on June 30, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 4, 1931, a daughter of Lawrence and Jeannette (Naylor) Dow.
Victoria was a graduate of Westbrook High School and furthered her education by attending secretarial school. She spent her career employed as a secretary at Westbrook High School, and also worked at Maine Medical Operating Room Technician School and S.D. Warren. Victoria was happily married to Richard Doughty for 63 years, and together they made their home in Westbrook. She was a member of the Westbrook Woman's Club, the Westbrook Historical Society, and was a Worthy Advisor for the Order of the Rainbow Girls and Drill Team.
Victoria enjoyed playing bridge, doing cryptic crossword puzzles, shopping and attending theater events and dancing. She was talented in the kitchen and loved to cook and bake for her family and friends, making her a wonderful hostess. She was also a skilled seamstress and enjoyed knitting. Most of all, she loved taking care of her family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Doughty; her daughter, Colleen (Doughty) Lamarque; her siblings, Priscilla (Dow) Lasalle, and brother, Richard Dow; grandchildren, Renee Lamarque and Andre Lamarque; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook, Maine 04092. A reception will follow immediately at the church fellowship hall. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Victoria's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 3, 2019