Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Holan. View Sign Obituary

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Victor Holan, 87, died in Savannah, Ga. on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.



Vic was born to Frances Pavlikova and George Holan in Prague, Czechoslovakia, and emigrated to the United States in 1949. Prior to leaving Czechoslovakia, he attended Charles University. He lived in Falmouth, Maine for most of his life, and later shared time between Georgia and Maine.



He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 and simultaneously became a U.S. Citizen. He served at Fort Bragg, N.C. in the 82nd Airborne until 1954. Vic was honored to be an American and always proudly flew the American flag at his home.



Upon his discharge from the U.S. Army, Vic lived in New York City and worked as an engineer. Later, he pursued his passion for skiing as an instructor and worked as a part-time tennis pro in Stowe, Vt. Following these adventures, Vic spent a 45-year career working as an independent contractor for the Balfour and Taylor Publishing Companies. Vic's business pursuits covered far flung school districts across Maine and New Hampshire. He traveled extensively throughout these states building lasting friendships with school principals and administrators.



Vic loved the outdoors, and nothing made him happier than spending a day working on his farm in Falmouth. He enjoyed riding his tractor, cutting the fields, raising animals and splitting logs for firewood.



Vic was an expert skier who competed in Europe as a young man. His love of the slopes extended into years of winter fun with family and friends at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine and storied ski trips to Utah, Colorado and Austria. Ever the athlete, he enjoyed golf and tennis memberships at the Portland Country Club in Falmouth and at the Landings in Savannah.



He is survived by his long-time companion, MJ Larned of Maine and Georgia; his son, Scott and wife Mary of Bakersfield, Calif., and his daughter, Sally Scribner and husband John of Falmouth. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Haley and Jared Holan, Will Thomas, and Jack and Molly Scribner. Vic was predeceased by his wife, Hart Birnie Holan; and his sons, Peter and Bruce.



Vic's family appreciates the care and compassion that was provided to him at The Oaks on Skidaway Island and by Hospice Savannah.



A memorial service is being planned and will be held in Maine this summer.



Visit



In lieu of flowers,



the family suggests that you consider a contribution in Vic's memory to:



for



Parkinson's Research



Grand Central Station



P.O. Box 4777



New York, NY 10163-4777



or:



2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900



Arlington, VA 22202







SAVANNAH, Ga. - Victor Holan, 87, died in Savannah, Ga. on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.Vic was born to Frances Pavlikova and George Holan in Prague, Czechoslovakia, and emigrated to the United States in 1949. Prior to leaving Czechoslovakia, he attended Charles University. He lived in Falmouth, Maine for most of his life, and later shared time between Georgia and Maine.He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 and simultaneously became a U.S. Citizen. He served at Fort Bragg, N.C. in the 82nd Airborne until 1954. Vic was honored to be an American and always proudly flew the American flag at his home.Upon his discharge from the U.S. Army, Vic lived in New York City and worked as an engineer. Later, he pursued his passion for skiing as an instructor and worked as a part-time tennis pro in Stowe, Vt. Following these adventures, Vic spent a 45-year career working as an independent contractor for the Balfour and Taylor Publishing Companies. Vic's business pursuits covered far flung school districts across Maine and New Hampshire. He traveled extensively throughout these states building lasting friendships with school principals and administrators.Vic loved the outdoors, and nothing made him happier than spending a day working on his farm in Falmouth. He enjoyed riding his tractor, cutting the fields, raising animals and splitting logs for firewood.Vic was an expert skier who competed in Europe as a young man. His love of the slopes extended into years of winter fun with family and friends at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine and storied ski trips to Utah, Colorado and Austria. Ever the athlete, he enjoyed golf and tennis memberships at the Portland Country Club in Falmouth and at the Landings in Savannah.He is survived by his long-time companion, MJ Larned of Maine and Georgia; his son, Scott and wife Mary of Bakersfield, Calif., and his daughter, Sally Scribner and husband John of Falmouth. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Haley and Jared Holan, Will Thomas, and Jack and Molly Scribner. Vic was predeceased by his wife, Hart Birnie Holan; and his sons, Peter and Bruce.Vic's family appreciates the care and compassion that was provided to him at The Oaks on Skidaway Island and by Hospice Savannah.A memorial service is being planned and will be held in Maine this summer.Visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.In lieu of flowers,the family suggests that you consider a contribution in Vic's memory to:forParkinson's ResearchGrand Central StationP.O. Box 4777New York, NY 10163-4777or:2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900Arlington, VA 22202 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.