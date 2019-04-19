TOPSHAM - Vernon E. Grove, 81, of Topsham, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born in Austin, Texas, Oct. 18, 1937, the son of Vernon Eugene Grove and Joyce Lona Whelchel.
He was educated in Austin schools and graduated from Austin High School. He attended the University of Texas Austin and graduated with a degree in pharmacy and then continued on to earn his medical degree from Galveston Medical School. He served in the Air Force Reserves from 1966 to 1973. Gene practiced neuropsychiatry until he retired in 2000.
In 1979 he married Barbara P. Grove in Austin. They spent many years on the family ranch at Lake Travis before moving to Whitefish, Mont. He was an avid nature photographer and loved exploring our nation's parks.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; stepchildren Michael W. Marrs (Anne) of Whitefish, Mont., Kelly P. Sullivan (Sean) of Austin, Texas, and Kimberly S. Rose (Joseph) of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren, David Simon, Matthew Simon, Hayley Rose, Stephanie Doherty, Joseph David Rose, Jonathan Rose, and James Rose. He also had five great-grandchildren.
According to his wishes, no services will be held.
Gene requested that expressions of sympathy
be made to your
local Audubon Society
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019