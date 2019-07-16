|
|
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. - Our husband, father, uncle, good and honest man and friend, peacefully passed away on the morning of Sept. 10, 2017, after a 3 year battle with vascular dementia, in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Vernon A. Scott, formally of Brunswick, was born July 19, 1939, in Augusta, to Arnold and Eva (Sauve) Scott.
Vern (Scotty) was multi-talented and over-the-edge clever. His motto was: "the impossible just takes a little longer". He built our first color TV, built our Mere Point house, fixed our cars, owned and operated Brunswick Supply, on Union Street, Davis Street mobile home park, and
kissed boo-boos. He had his electrical license, plumbing license, COL license, (hauled mobile homes and set them up and serviced them, for Linnhaven Mobile home park for 28 years, all over the state of Maine and other parts of New England), oil burner license and solid fuel license. When Brunswick Coal and Lumber couldn't fix a furnace, they borrowed Scotty.
He was most proud of being a Marine. He shared many memories of his time "in," over the years. He served on the Codes Review Board of the Town of Brunswick and was Past-President of the Brunswick Kiwanis Club. He was, also, a Faith-full man. He loved the Lord and cherished the power of Prayer.
He was predeceased by his brother, David (Bonnie), in Wells, by five months, and his sister, Janice Thomas of New Hampshire. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen (Day); son, Thomas (Carol) Scott and daughter, Susan (Bobby) Bates; grandchildren, Rochelle (Barry) McBride of Oklahoma, Victoria McCallion (Chris), Andrew Bates (Ariel) and Sam Bates of Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Cheyenne of Oklahoma, Cali McCallion and Emma Bates of Kentucky; nieces, Julie Haas, Bridget Keady and nephews, Michael Scott, David Haas and Sean Keady.
Vern will be inurned at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences can be expressed at www.brackettfh.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 16, 2019
