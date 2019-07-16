Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon A. Scott. View Sign Service Information Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-5511 Obituary

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. - Our husband, father, uncle, good and honest man and friend, peacefully passed away on the morning of Sept. 10, 2017, after a 3 year battle with vascular dementia, in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Vernon A. Scott, formally of Brunswick, was born July 19, 1939, in Augusta, to Arnold and Eva (Sauve) Scott.



Vern (Scotty) was multi-talented and over-the-edge clever. His motto was: "the impossible just takes a little longer". He built our first color TV, built our Mere Point house, fixed our cars, owned and operated Brunswick Supply, on Union Street, Davis Street mobile home park, and



kissed boo-boos. He had his electrical license, plumbing license, COL license, (hauled mobile homes and set them up and serviced them, for Linnhaven Mobile home park for 28 years, all over the state of Maine and other parts of New England), oil burner license and solid fuel license. When Brunswick Coal and Lumber couldn't fix a furnace, they borrowed Scotty.



He was most proud of being a Marine. He shared many memories of his time "in," over the years. He served on the Codes Review Board of the Town of Brunswick and was Past-President of the Brunswick Kiwanis Club. He was, also, a Faith-full man. He loved the Lord and cherished the power of Prayer.



He was predeceased by his brother, David (Bonnie), in Wells, by five months, and his sister, Janice Thomas of New Hampshire. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen (Day); son, Thomas (Carol) Scott and daughter, Susan (Bobby) Bates; grandchildren, Rochelle (Barry) McBride of Oklahoma, Victoria McCallion (Chris), Andrew Bates (Ariel) and Sam Bates of Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Cheyenne of Oklahoma, Cali McCallion and Emma Bates of Kentucky; nieces, Julie Haas, Bridget Keady and nephews, Michael Scott, David Haas and Sean Keady.



Vern will be inurned at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences can be expressed at







LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. - Our husband, father, uncle, good and honest man and friend, peacefully passed away on the morning of Sept. 10, 2017, after a 3 year battle with vascular dementia, in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Vernon A. Scott, formally of Brunswick, was born July 19, 1939, in Augusta, to Arnold and Eva (Sauve) Scott.Vern (Scotty) was multi-talented and over-the-edge clever. His motto was: "the impossible just takes a little longer". He built our first color TV, built our Mere Point house, fixed our cars, owned and operated Brunswick Supply, on Union Street, Davis Street mobile home park, andkissed boo-boos. He had his electrical license, plumbing license, COL license, (hauled mobile homes and set them up and serviced them, for Linnhaven Mobile home park for 28 years, all over the state of Maine and other parts of New England), oil burner license and solid fuel license. When Brunswick Coal and Lumber couldn't fix a furnace, they borrowed Scotty.He was most proud of being a Marine. He shared many memories of his time "in," over the years. He served on the Codes Review Board of the Town of Brunswick and was Past-President of the Brunswick Kiwanis Club. He was, also, a Faith-full man. He loved the Lord and cherished the power of Prayer.He was predeceased by his brother, David (Bonnie), in Wells, by five months, and his sister, Janice Thomas of New Hampshire. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen (Day); son, Thomas (Carol) Scott and daughter, Susan (Bobby) Bates; grandchildren, Rochelle (Barry) McBride of Oklahoma, Victoria McCallion (Chris), Andrew Bates (Ariel) and Sam Bates of Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Cheyenne of Oklahoma, Cali McCallion and Emma Bates of Kentucky; nieces, Julie Haas, Bridget Keady and nephews, Michael Scott, David Haas and Sean Keady.Vern will be inurned at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences can be expressed at www.brackettfh.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com