TEMPE, Ariz. - Verna Marie DeCourcey passed away in her home in Tempe, Ariz., April 5, 2019 with family by her side. She fought a long arduous battle with Vascular Dementia and Alzheimers. Services and a celebration of her life will be held on July 25 in Portland, Maine. For more details visit: www.vernadecourcey.com or call Lila/John DeCourcey at 505-730-5452. Verna attended an adult day club at FSL for over 2 years; Carolyn, Kathy, Donna, Anthony and the entire staff positively impacted Verna's life and ours. All donations will help other families benefit as Verna's did from the care and compassion that FSL provides In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) of Tempe, Arizonac/o Carolyn Hutchens2234 E Maryland Dr.Tempe, Arizona 85281
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 26, 2019