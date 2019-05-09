|
TEMPE, Ariz. - Verna M. (St. Jean) DeCourcey, 85, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was surrounded by family. Verna was born Marie Verna Gracia St. Jean on Feb. 20, 1934, in Grand Isle, Maine. She was the daughter of the late Elphege Emile St. Jean and Rose Yvonne (Parent) St. Jean.
Verna moved to South Portland with her family at the beginning of World War II when her father began work building U.S. Liberty ships at the South Portland Shipyard. Verna attended South Portland schools and was a graduate of South Portland High School's class of 1951. Upon graduation, she worked at Cape Shore Paper in South Portland before marrying the late Joseph R. DeCourcey of Portland and raising their six sons.
After a brief career selling real estate, and with six sons at home aged 3-to-14 years, Verna attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute (SMVTI) in South Portland and earned her nursing degree in the School of Practical Nursing. Verna worked at Mercy Hospital in Portland from 1976 until her retirement. She truly enjoyed her work, is well-remembered for being so caring and compassionate, and treasured the friendships that were created while working at Mercy Hospital.
Verna loved family, especially her grandchildren, who brought her great joy and laughter. She enjoyed time with friends, and her involvement as a volunteer at the former St. Patrick's Church in Portland. She attended all of her sons' many sporting events, thus becoming their biggest fan. She had a true love for sports. She was an avid golfer, even achieving a hole-in-one, was a member in a bowling league, and loved watching professional tennis. Verna also loved getting together for a nice game of Bridge or Cribbage. She never met a person she didn't like, and always greeted people with a genuine smile. Verna was admired for her quick-wit and sense of humor.
Verna was predeceased by her sister, Mary Jane (St. Jean) Vosmus of South Portland; her brother, Joseph Rosaire St. Jean of South Portland; and her ex-husband, Joseph R. DeCourcey of Portland.
She is survived by her six sons, Richard DeCourcey of Cumberland, Dr. James DeCourcey and his wife, Heather, of Yarmouth, John DeCourcey and his wife, Lila Simpson, of Arizona, Michael DeCourcey and his wife, Ericka, of New Mexico, Joseph DeCourcey and his wife, Serena-Angela DiLorenzo, of Massachusetts, Patrick DeCourcey of Falmouth; a daughter-in-law, April DeCourcey of Cumberland; a daughter-in-law, Heidi DeCourcey of Maine; three sisters, Imelda Clancy and her husband Jack, Geneva Lane and her husband, Dick, Lucy Murphy; 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a private ceremony.
Donations may be made in her honor to the:
Maine Chapter
383 US Route 1, Suite 2C
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 9, 2019
