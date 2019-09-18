Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Calling hours 10:00 AM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 View Map Obituary

WESTBROOK - Vaun Elizabeth (Dole) Born, 96, passed away at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth on Monday Sept. 16, 2019 after a long period of declining health. She had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in March 2009. Vaun was born on Sept. 8, 1923 in Portland and was the only child of James E. and Gladys Soper Dole. After graduating from Deering High School in 1941 she completed the three-year Teacher Training Commerce course at Westbrook Junior College (now UNE). She was class president when she graduated in 1944. Subsequently she enlisted in the U.S. Navy WAVES and after preliminary training was assigned to the First Naval District Intelligence Office in Boston where she served until honorably discharge in August 1946 with the rating of Yeoman First Class. Upon returning home at the end of World War II, she completed her education and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in June 1947 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education (Commercial). She worked as a secretary for five years at the Canal Bank before gaining employment with the Maine Central Railroad where she worked five years as a clerk- stenographer in the president's office until her marriage to James O. Born, a professional railroad engineer, on May 18, 1957. She and her husband settled in the Prides Corner section of Westbrook where they raised their family – two children, Christine and Douglas. While the children were growing up, Vaun was a stay-at-home mother and wife. She soon became involved in the Garden Club, Blue Birds, Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts and the Prides Corner Congregational Church Sunday School. Participation in the growth and activities of the Prides Corner Congregational Church was central in her life beginning on the first day after moving to Prides Corner. She remained actively engaged in church work most of her life beginning with teaching, and later serving as church school superintendent and assisting in the preparation and distribution of the church monthly newsletter. In 1976 she became a volunteer member of the Eunice Frye Home Board of Directors and subsequently was elected treasurer, which office she held until the home was sold to the Sisters of Mercy for use as a convent in 2003. The proceeds from the sale together with other investment assets were used to create the Eunice Frye Home Foundation. Vaun continued to be a member of the Board of Directors until 2011. During her years with the home one of her collateral duties was that of historian and she authored several booklets relating to Eunice Frye Home history. In 1976 she also joined the Westbrook Historical Society and actively participated in the preservation of Westbrook history. In 1979 she became a member of the Board of Directors serving two years as secretary, five years as vice president and held the office of president for seven of the years between 1984 and 1994. In 2006 she was awarded honorary membership. She is the author of a 76-page booklet entitled: "1891 -1991 / 100 Years of Westbrook Mayors", dated June 1991. Because of her educational background and experience in working with children in programs such as Camp Fire Girls and Cub Scouts, she was encouraged to run for the School Committee At-Large in 1977. Unfortunately, she was narrowly defeated. Her political contribution to Westbrook was fulfilled by serving multiple terms as Ward 5 Warden. In 1987, then Westbrook Mayor Philip Spiller prevailed upon her to serve as Chairman of the Westbrook Bicentennial Commission, an ambitious program to celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the Signing of the U.S. Constitution. In 1990, then Mayor Fred Wescott appointed her to be coordinator of Westbrook's participation in "Maine Street 90" a statewide effort to boost local pride and volunteerism. Her interest and knowledge of local history and select family histories was exceptional as was her zeal and ability to research and document her family genealogy. During her lifetime she and her husband traveled extensively in the United States and throughout the world, principally by utilizing the Elderhostel program. Most of her traveling began after her husband retired from the railroad in 1984 and continued through 2006.Vaun is survived by her husband, Jim; and their two children, daughter Christine and husband William Johnson of Portland, and son Douglas of Westbrook.The family wants to extend its gratitude to Sedgewood Commons for the exceptional care provided by the nurses and staff. Visiting hours will be held on Friday Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Westbrook Chapel, 35 Church St, Westbrook. A reception at Pride's Corner Congregational Church will be held at a later date. To express condolences or participate in Vaun's online tribute, please visit







Visiting hours will be held on Friday Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Westbrook Chapel, 35 Church St, Westbrook. A reception at Pride's Corner Congregational Church will be held at a later date. To express condolences or participate in Vaun's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made toPride's Corner Congregational Church235 Pride St.Westbrook, ME 04092 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019 