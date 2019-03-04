VanLee Morey

HOLLIS - Van Lee Morey, 67, passed away on March 2, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; daughters, Kimberly and Sheri; and eight grandchildren.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday March 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.

A service to celebrate Van's life will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m at the Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road (Rt. 202) Hollis. Burial will be held in the spring.

In lieu of

flowers,

memorial

contributions can

be made to the:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Road

Scarborough, ME 04074, or

Hollis Center Church

PO Box 180

Hollis, Maine 04042

Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019
