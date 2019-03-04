HOLLIS - Van Lee Morey, 67, passed away on March 2, 2019.
|
He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; daughters, Kimberly and Sheri; and eight grandchildren.
The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday March 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.
A service to celebrate Van's life will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m at the Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road (Rt. 202) Hollis. Burial will be held in the spring.
In lieu of
flowers,
memorial
contributions can
be made to the:
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, ME 04074, or
Hollis Center Church
PO Box 180
Hollis, Maine 04042
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019