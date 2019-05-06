Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 (207)-883-5599 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Valva Edna (Peterson) Rokowski passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019, at the age of 99, at Pine Point Center, Scarborough. Val was born in Scarborough on Oct. 13, 1919. She was the daughter of Peter C. Peterson and Mette Larsen Peterson.



Val lived in several towns growing up, including Portland, Windham, Limington, and Scarborough. She graduated from Windham High School where she excelled on the girls winning basketball team as a forward. She also attended Westbrook Jr. College, now the University of New England, in the class of 1939. Val married Joseph "Frank" Rokowski on Sept. 30, 1941, and they made their home on Black Point Road in Scarborough.



Val worked for the Town of Scarborough in her early years and after her boys were born she, like many other women of that time, was a stay at home mom. Frank passed away in 1976 and she took a job at the Scarborough Kmart until it closed.



Val loved sports and was an avid Red Sox fan up until the time of her passing. She was the Westem Maine Class "B" candlepin bowling champion during the mid-1960's and was a familiar face at The Big Twenty Bowling facility. She also loved golf and was a member of the Willowdale Country Club for many years and won several awards while a member. She and a group of friends from Willowdale would take a bus trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C. every spring to get a jump start on the upcoming golf season. Val was a voracious reader all her life and loved a good trivia game.



Val was predeceased by her husband, Joseph "Frank" Rokowski, six brothers and three sisters.



Val is survived by her son, Ronald and his wife Linda, son, Joseph and his wife Suzanne; granddaughters, Heather St. Clair, Bethany Braley and her wife Chori, Lauren Farley-Bryant, Kristen Wescott; grandson, Tanner Pulsifer. Great grandchildren include Andrew St. Clair, Abby St. Clair, Ariana St. Clair, Shayla Farley, Alexandra Farley, Delaney Bryant, Anna Power-Rokowski, and Ashlynn Wescott.



Val's family wishes to thank the staff at Pine Point Center for their care and friendships during her years there.



A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Black Point Cemetery, Black Point Road, Scarborough. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Val's memory to the:



Scarborough Public



Library



48 Gorham Rd.



Scarborough, ME 04074 or online at







