Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011

YARMOUTH - Valarie J. Fox "Vicky", 80, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully at Falmouth by the Sea on May 17, 2019, with her daughter, Beth, by her side. She was born on Oct. 12, 1938, a daughter of Osbourne and Wilma Jewett. She attended North Yarmouth Academy where she met her future husband Arthur. Together, they raised three children, William, Beth and Thomas. Vicky was a homemaker and a great friend. She was a devoted grandmother and raised her granddaughter, Emily.Vicky enjoyed traveling with her mother, daughter and friends. She was a member of The Red Hat Society and was an advanced decorative painter for years. Vicky was humble and kind often-teaching literacy to adults with her free time. Vicky loved animals. Later in life, she enjoyed volunteering at the Hart society for rescued cats. She was known for her vibrant sense of humor and contagious laughter.Vicky was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Arthur Fox.She is survived by her loving sister Brenda and her husband Brad whom she loved to cook fudge for. She is also survived by her son William and his wife Rita, her daughter Beth and her previous son-in-law Daniel Gagnon and her son Thomas and his wife Beth. She is survived by many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her lifelong friends, Elaine, Carlene, Rita and her sweetheart Ralph. At Vicky's request, there will not be a public service. Please visit







