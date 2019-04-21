STANDISH - United States Marine Cpl. Tyler Patrick Wallingford, 21, of Standish, Maine, died unexpectedly on April 12, 2019. He was the beautiful son of Richard and Barbara (Corkum) Wallingford.Tyler grew up in Standish where he was involved in many community activities. He went from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts where camping and his love for adventure began. He was active in football, basketball, baseball and swimming. Tyler graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 2015, where he competed on the swim team, each year qualifying for the State Class A Swim Meet.He also joined the JROTC program to begin to fulfill his military desire. Active and adventurous, as a teenager, Tyler joined the Standish Fire Department where he ran calls for both rescue and fire. He was proud of himself the day he walked out of a fire with a kitten in hand. Shortly after graduation, Tyler joined the Marines and left for bootcamp at Parris Island, S.C. After boot camp graduation, Tyler was stationed at MCAS Beaufort, S.C. This is where he developed a new passion for skydiving, where he completed over 100 jumps, and often encouraged others to go for their first time. Proud of his own accomplishment, he celebrated his 100th skydive by jumping naked. His fearless and fun attitude inspired anyone who met him.At the time of his death, Tyler was also active on the Beaufort, S.C., Fire Department.Tyler is survived by his parents, Richard and Barbara of Standish; brothers, Jonathan Dalton and Kyle Wallingford; his sister, Kristena Wallingford; and his true love and fiance, Abigail Thistlewood. Tyler also leaves behind his grandparents, John and Vera Gallant, Diana Wallingford and Micheal Corkum; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a slew of friends all over the United States.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brooklawn Memorial Park with full military honors.To view Tyler's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Patrick Wallingford.
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019