Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Patrick Wallingford. View Sign

STANDISH - United States Marine Cpl. Tyler Patrick Wallingford, 21, of Standish, Maine, died unexpectedly on April 12, 2019. He was the beautiful son of Richard and Barbara (Corkum) Wallingford.Tyler grew up in Standish where he was involved in many community activities. He went from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts where camping and his love for adventure began. He was active in football, basketball, baseball and swimming. Tyler graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 2015, where he competed on the swim team, each year qualifying for the State Class A Swim Meet.He also joined the JROTC program to begin to fulfill his military desire. Active and adventurous, as a teenager, Tyler joined the Standish Fire Department where he ran calls for both rescue and fire. He was proud of himself the day he walked out of a fire with a kitten in hand. Shortly after graduation, Tyler joined the Marines and left for bootcamp at Parris Island, S.C. After boot camp graduation, Tyler was stationed at MCAS Beaufort, S.C. This is where he developed a new passion for skydiving, where he completed over 100 jumps, and often encouraged others to go for their first time. Proud of his own accomplishment, he celebrated his 100th skydive by jumping naked. His fearless and fun attitude inspired anyone who met him.At the time of his death, Tyler was also active on the Beaufort, S.C., Fire Department.Tyler is survived by his parents, Richard and Barbara of Standish; brothers, Jonathan Dalton and Kyle Wallingford; his sister, Kristena Wallingford; and his true love and fiance, Abigail Thistlewood. Tyler also leaves behind his grandparents, John and Vera Gallant, Diana Wallingford and Micheal Corkum; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a slew of friends all over the United States.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brooklawn Memorial Park with full military honors.To view Tyler's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,







STANDISH - United States Marine Cpl. Tyler Patrick Wallingford, 21, of Standish, Maine, died unexpectedly on April 12, 2019. He was the beautiful son of Richard and Barbara (Corkum) Wallingford.Tyler grew up in Standish where he was involved in many community activities. He went from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts where camping and his love for adventure began. He was active in football, basketball, baseball and swimming. Tyler graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 2015, where he competed on the swim team, each year qualifying for the State Class A Swim Meet.He also joined the JROTC program to begin to fulfill his military desire. Active and adventurous, as a teenager, Tyler joined the Standish Fire Department where he ran calls for both rescue and fire. He was proud of himself the day he walked out of a fire with a kitten in hand. Shortly after graduation, Tyler joined the Marines and left for bootcamp at Parris Island, S.C. After boot camp graduation, Tyler was stationed at MCAS Beaufort, S.C. This is where he developed a new passion for skydiving, where he completed over 100 jumps, and often encouraged others to go for their first time. Proud of his own accomplishment, he celebrated his 100th skydive by jumping naked. His fearless and fun attitude inspired anyone who met him.At the time of his death, Tyler was also active on the Beaufort, S.C., Fire Department.Tyler is survived by his parents, Richard and Barbara of Standish; brothers, Jonathan Dalton and Kyle Wallingford; his sister, Kristena Wallingford; and his true love and fiance, Abigail Thistlewood. Tyler also leaves behind his grandparents, John and Vera Gallant, Diana Wallingford and Micheal Corkum; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a slew of friends all over the United States.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brooklawn Memorial Park with full military honors.To view Tyler's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com Funeral Home A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland

660 Brighton Avenue

Portland , ME 04102

207-878-3246 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com