|
|
|
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
SCARBOROUGH - Toni (Corriveau) Cassidy, 66, of Buxton, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in Van Buren, Maine, on Feb. 4, 1953, to her loving parents, the late Leo J. Corriveau and the late Beatrice Desjardins Corriveau.
Toni graduated from Van Buren High School, attended the Maine School of Art in Portland and the University of Maine at Farmington. She began her teaching career as a substitute teacher in Portland before spending one year teaching kindergarten at Reiche School. The following year she moved to Hall School (now Amanda C. Rowe School) where she taught kindergarten for 37 years until March of this year. It is estimated over 760 Portland children had the privilege of having her as a teacher.
Toni is survived by her son, Ryan Cassidy of Buxton; grandson, Mason, and Ryan's father, George Cassidy of Freeport. She is also survived by her stepmother, Maxima André Corriveau of Saco; and her five siblings, Kerry (Corriveau) Sullivan and her husband, Gary, of Raymond; David Corriveau and his wife, Elaine, of Windham; Mark Corriveau and his wife, Pauline, of Buxton; Michelle (Corriveau) Powell and her husband, Glenn, of Scarborough; and Scot Corriveau of Land O'Lakes, Fla. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Toni Sullivan Bailey, her husband, Steve, and their children, Zach and Denali, Benjamin Corriveau, his wife, Jessica, and their children Beau and Josie; Adam Corriveau, Laura Powell and Jack Corriveau and by her two best friends, Sandy Sherry and Linda Leavis-Colson.
For the full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Visitation Aug. 17, 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., in Portland from 4-8 p.m., with an opportunity to share memories at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Toni's memory to:
Pine Tree Society www.pinetreesociety.org
149 Front St.
Bath, ME 04530
or
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|