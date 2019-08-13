Toni M. Cassidy (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Toni, Your feisty spirit, creativity and kindness will live..."
    - Michele vanSummern
  • "Sending prayers and comfort to Tonis family and friends..."
    - Mikala Adji
Service Information
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME
04103
(207)-775-3763
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME 04103
View Map
Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Toni (Corriveau) Cassidy, 66, of Buxton, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in Van Buren, Maine, on Feb. 4, 1953, to her loving parents, the late Leo J. Corriveau and the late Beatrice Desjardins Corriveau.

Toni graduated from Van Buren High School, attended the Maine School of Art in Portland and the University of Maine at Farmington. She began her teaching career as a substitute teacher in Portland before spending one year teaching kindergarten at Reiche School. The following year she moved to Hall School (now Amanda C. Rowe School) where she taught kindergarten for 37 years until March of this year. It is estimated over 760 Portland children had the privilege of having her as a teacher.

Toni is survived by her son, Ryan Cassidy of Buxton; grandson, Mason, and Ryan's father, George Cassidy of Freeport. She is also survived by her stepmother, Maxima André Corriveau of Saco; and her five siblings, Kerry (Corriveau) Sullivan and her husband, Gary, of Raymond; David Corriveau and his wife, Elaine, of Windham; Mark Corriveau and his wife, Pauline, of Buxton; Michelle (Corriveau) Powell and her husband, Glenn, of Scarborough; and Scot Corriveau of Land O'Lakes, Fla. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Toni Sullivan Bailey, her husband, Steve, and their children, Zach and Denali, Benjamin Corriveau, his wife, Jessica, and their children Beau and Josie; Adam Corriveau, Laura Powell and Jack Corriveau and by her two best friends, Sandy Sherry and Linda Leavis-Colson.

For the full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Visitation Aug. 17, 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., in Portland from 4-8 p.m., with an opportunity to share memories at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Toni's memory to:

Pine Tree Society www.pinetreesociety.org

149 Front St.

Bath, ME 04530

or

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Road

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Portland, ME   (207) 775-3763
funeral home direction icon