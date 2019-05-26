CUMBERLAND - Todd Cameron McIntosh, 61, of Cumberland, Maine, passed away May 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He was the born June 10, 1957, in Rockland, Maine, and was the oldest of three children.
Todd established a very successful cabinet shop, McIntosh & Company, in Lewiston, Maine. One of many passions in his shop was creating fine cabinetry and furniture and using his creative talents to take the mundane and transform it into a piece of true beauty.
Prior to his wood working career he was a PGA teaching pro in Vermont and Florida.
Todd was best known by friends and family for his humor, ability to connect with others, and his aesthetics. Todd was an avid chef who truly loved cooking for others while telling stories and jokes. He loved to make us all laugh!
Todd's passion was being on the water in his wooden row boat with his dog, Stella, and motoring around Casco Bay with his wife, Sue, and daughter, Ella. His favorite time of day was at dawn to be with the rising sun.
While attending the University of Maine in Portland, Todd was a active member in Phi Mu Delta Fraternity. He maintained close ties over the years with his fraternity brothers.
His parents, Robert and Nancy McIntosh of Rockland, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Susan Cohen; daughter, Ella and sons, Cameron and Taylor; sisters, Kathryn Pace of Belle Mead, N.J., and Karyn Willis of Thomason, Maine, and many nieces and nephews.
Services were private.
Donations may be made to
Safe Passage
49 Farm View Road
Suite 302
New Gloucester, ME 04260
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 26, 2019