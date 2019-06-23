|
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
|
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
HOLLIS - Timothy S. Phelps passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on June 20, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Ga. on March 19, 1966, the youngest son of Ernest and Sandra Phelps. He relocated to Hollis in 2004.
He attended McEachern High School in his hometown of Powder Springs, Ga., graduating in 1984. Tim was a familiar face locally, from the pizza restaurant "Tim's Pizza" that he owned soon after high school, to working in the kitchen at Powder Springs First Baptist Church, to competing locally and nationally in foosball tournaments. Many foosball players in west Georgia leagues learned the game and honed their skills by playing with Tim.
In 1990, he married Cynthia McGahee of Marietta, Ga. with whom he shares two sons, Bobby and Corey, before they divorced.
In April 2002, he saw a girl from Maine across the room at a Sunday school class. He was known to have said "That's the one I want to marry". He did just that on Oct. 5, 2002, marrying Ellyn O'Donal in her parents' back yard in Gorham. A year later, son Samuel was born, followed a few years later by Aidan after the family moved to Maine.
Most recently, Tim worked at Dead River Oil Company as a transport driver. He is known by name at many oil racks and gas stations, recognized quickly by his smile and his southern drawl.
In 2005, Tim began working with his father-in-law to learn woodworking. He soon excelled in live-edge rustic furniture, frames, and other home décor. Together, he and his wife began a handcraft business "Moderation Corner" and he was well known at craft shows in Maine and New Hampshire. Tim was just beginning a new food concession business when he passed.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Sandra Phelps, and just recently by his father-in-law, Royce O'Donal.
He is survived by his wife, Ellyn O'Donal Phelps; and children, Bobby Phelps and wife, Jessica of Dahlonega, Ga., Corey Phelps of Cartersville, Ga., and Samuel and Aidan Phelps of Hollis. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Phelps of Hiram, Ga.; mother-in-law, Sally O'Donal of Gorham; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 26, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road in Windham, where a memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.
To express condolences or participate in Tim's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones a little tighter and longer, and please consider a donation to a college fund being set up for Tim's sons - c/o Suzan Sweeney,
13 Mt. Pisgah Lane
Saranac Lake, NY 12983
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 23, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|