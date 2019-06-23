Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Obituary

HOLLIS - Timothy S. Phelps passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on June 20, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Ga. on March 19, 1966, the youngest son of Ernest and Sandra Phelps. He relocated to Hollis in 2004.



He attended McEachern High School in his hometown of Powder Springs, Ga., graduating in 1984. Tim was a familiar face locally, from the pizza restaurant "Tim's Pizza" that he owned soon after high school, to working in the kitchen at Powder Springs First Baptist Church, to competing locally and nationally in foosball tournaments. Many foosball players in west Georgia leagues learned the game and honed their skills by playing with Tim.



In 1990, he married Cynthia McGahee of Marietta, Ga. with whom he shares two sons, Bobby and Corey, before they divorced.



In April 2002, he saw a girl from Maine across the room at a Sunday school class. He was known to have said "That's the one I want to marry". He did just that on Oct. 5, 2002, marrying Ellyn O'Donal in her parents' back yard in Gorham. A year later, son Samuel was born, followed a few years later by Aidan after the family moved to Maine.



Most recently, Tim worked at Dead River Oil Company as a transport driver. He is known by name at many oil racks and gas stations, recognized quickly by his smile and his southern drawl.



In 2005, Tim began working with his father-in-law to learn woodworking. He soon excelled in live-edge rustic furniture, frames, and other home décor. Together, he and his wife began a handcraft business "Moderation Corner" and he was well known at craft shows in Maine and New Hampshire. Tim was just beginning a new food concession business when he passed.



He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Sandra Phelps, and just recently by his father-in-law, Royce O'Donal.



He is survived by his wife, Ellyn O'Donal Phelps; and children, Bobby Phelps and wife, Jessica of Dahlonega, Ga., Corey Phelps of Cartersville, Ga., and Samuel and Aidan Phelps of Hollis. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Phelps of Hiram, Ga.; mother-in-law, Sally O'Donal of Gorham; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 26, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road in Windham, where a memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.



To express condolences or participate in Tim's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones a little tighter and longer, and please consider a donation to a college fund being set up for Tim's sons - c/o Suzan Sweeney,



13 Mt. Pisgah Lane



Saranac Lake, NY 12983







HOLLIS - Timothy S. Phelps passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on June 20, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Ga. on March 19, 1966, the youngest son of Ernest and Sandra Phelps. He relocated to Hollis in 2004.He attended McEachern High School in his hometown of Powder Springs, Ga., graduating in 1984. Tim was a familiar face locally, from the pizza restaurant "Tim's Pizza" that he owned soon after high school, to working in the kitchen at Powder Springs First Baptist Church, to competing locally and nationally in foosball tournaments. Many foosball players in west Georgia leagues learned the game and honed their skills by playing with Tim.In 1990, he married Cynthia McGahee of Marietta, Ga. with whom he shares two sons, Bobby and Corey, before they divorced.In April 2002, he saw a girl from Maine across the room at a Sunday school class. He was known to have said "That's the one I want to marry". He did just that on Oct. 5, 2002, marrying Ellyn O'Donal in her parents' back yard in Gorham. A year later, son Samuel was born, followed a few years later by Aidan after the family moved to Maine.Most recently, Tim worked at Dead River Oil Company as a transport driver. He is known by name at many oil racks and gas stations, recognized quickly by his smile and his southern drawl.In 2005, Tim began working with his father-in-law to learn woodworking. He soon excelled in live-edge rustic furniture, frames, and other home décor. Together, he and his wife began a handcraft business "Moderation Corner" and he was well known at craft shows in Maine and New Hampshire. Tim was just beginning a new food concession business when he passed.He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Sandra Phelps, and just recently by his father-in-law, Royce O'Donal.He is survived by his wife, Ellyn O'Donal Phelps; and children, Bobby Phelps and wife, Jessica of Dahlonega, Ga., Corey Phelps of Cartersville, Ga., and Samuel and Aidan Phelps of Hollis. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Phelps of Hiram, Ga.; mother-in-law, Sally O'Donal of Gorham; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 26, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road in Windham, where a memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.To express condolences or participate in Tim's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones a little tighter and longer, and please consider a donation to a college fund being set up for Tim's sons - c/o Suzan Sweeney,13 Mt. Pisgah LaneSaranac Lake, NY 12983 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com