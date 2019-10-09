PORTLAND - Timothy S. Bell passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 29, 2019. He was born in Lewiston, on April 6, 1971, the youngest to Frank and Nancy (Thompson) Bell, of Greene. He attended Leavitt Area High School and Hebron Academy. After high school, he moved to Philadelphia, Pa., with two of his best friends, where he started his career in hospitality. He worked in some of the finest restaurants and hotels in the area. Tim had a taste for the finer things in life, so this industry proved to be a good fit for him. He had many other talents that allowed him to branch out into another career in landscape design. He was an avid gardener and took pride in the work he did for private clients and friends. Among his many talents, Tim may have been best known for his quick wit and leaving people in tears from laughing so hard. He was fluent in sarcasm and sass ( a couple of his catch phrases were - "I haaate you," "THAT doesn't suck!" and "How nice for you!") His laughter and smile will be missed by the many who knew and loved him. There aren't enough words to describe the hole he will leave in the lives he left behind.
Tim was predeceased by his older brother, Butch, and by his mother and father. He leaves behind sister, Cheryl and husband, Phil Pollock, of Powder Springs, Ga., brother, John Bell of Lewiston; sister, Sandra and husband, Dennis Rose, of Greene; sister, Shannon and husband Dave Cadman of Greene, along with "Aunt Tim's" many beloved nieces and nephews, Jenny, Mercedes, Rebecca, Josh, Richard, Luc, Renee, Amber, Hillary, and Darby; and the many dear friends who have been so supportive in this difficult time.
Memorial service to be held at Vista of Maine in Greene on Saturday, October 26, from 1:30 - 5 p.m. Dress warm.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019