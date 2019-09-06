RAYMOND - Thornton Strout, 75, of Raymond Hill Rd. passed away Sept. 3, 2019. He was born in Portland, a son of Granville and Velma Strout.
Thornton was a volunteer on the Raymond Fire Department and one of the founding members of the Raymond Rattlers Snowmobile Club. He worked for Maine DOT, Town of Raymond, Dielectric, and Saunders Bros.
He lived his whole life on the family farm and enjoyed farming and spending time with family and friends.
Thornton was predeceased by his sister, Faith Vance.
He is survived by his brother, Dale and family of Massachusetts; Eugene Strout of Lewiston; and several nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved pets, Amber, Bud and Willie as well as Doug Vance and Donna Hansen.
A graveside service will be held Monday September, 9 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Raymond.
Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to
Harvest Hills Animal Shelter
1389 Bridgton Rd.
Fryeburg, ME 04037
in memory of Thornton.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019