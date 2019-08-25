Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas William (Tom) DePeter. View Sign Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Thomas (Tom) William DePeter, 83, went to be with his Lord on Aug. 23, 2019, in Scarborough, after a long battle with multiple health issues. He was born Feb. 3, 1936 in Portland, Maine. The son of the late Jerry DePeter and Florence (Cleary) DePeter, they resided in the Thornton Heights area of South Portland until he was eight years old. Shortly after his eighth birthday, Tom and his family moved to Scarborough where he lived out his life.Tom, always a hard worker, held multiple jobs as a young man. From a farm hand at Prouts Neck, to a fish factory in Portland, etc. he was dedicated to whichever job. At 18, Tom joined the U.S. Army as an infantry soldier and was stationed in Germany for most of his military career, eventually achieving the rank of sergeant. After serving, Tom worked at Union Mutual (UNUM) in the maintenance department for 12 years, attaining a supervisor position. After UNUM, he began his career at SMVTI (SMCC) working his way up to campus Plant Engineer. The first recipient of the Unsung Hero Award in 1993, Tom retired after 35 years of selfless service, but remained a consultant for a few years. Growing up in Scarborough, he met and married his wife Glenna (Pooler) DePeter of 58 years, on September 10, 1960. After retirement, Tom and Glenna enjoyed many winters in Largo, Florida with cousin Edward DePeter and Barbara Watson. Tom's hobbies in the army were baseball and boxing. His love of baseball continued after service as a member of the Connecticut Valley Semi-Professional baseball league, Men's slowpitch softball league, and Senior League baseball. A family oriented man, whose interests included cribbage, music, and woodworking, where he developed into a master of scroll sawing. Tom loved his dogs, Foxy Lady (16 years) and Domino.Tom is survived by his wife Glenna, two daughters Brenda Larain and Lori DePeter; two sons, Tom DePeter and Michael Flick; as well as Elsie Clements and Florence Marr; granddaughter, Amanda Anan and husband Michael; grandsons, Ryan Rand, Charles Raybine III, Anthony Simoneau, and Zachary Wilson; great-grandchildren Reid and Scarlett Anan; brothers Charles DePeter, Robert DePeter and wife Charlotte; sisters Geraldine Curlew, Grace Gallant, Joanne Crooker, and many extended family members. He was predeceased by brothers, Francis and James DePeter; and sister, Sandra Flick. A special thank you to home care nurse Sarah Hawk for her dedication and compassion.Visiting hours are 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, at Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough, where a celebration of life will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 28.

