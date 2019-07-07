Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Bo" Warden Jr.. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Service 12:00 PM Tuttle Road United Methodist Church 52 Tuttle Road Cumberland , ME View Map Obituary

GREENWOOD - Thomas "Bo" Warden, 58, took his final victory lap unexpectedly June 28, 2019. He was born Feb. 14, 1961, in Portland, the son of Patricia and the late Thomas Warden Sr.



Bo often spoke fondly of growing up in the Cash Corner neighborhood of S. Portland. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1979. He then fulfilled his dream of owning a full-service garage in Buxton, where he spent some great years. Bo then laid down roots in Greenwood. While he did live temporarily in Florida and California in his later years, he always called Maine and The Shop home.



Throughout Bo's interesting life he truly treasured time spent with his many friends and family. He had an amazing knack for learning any trade and took pride in working with his hands. From an early age Bo loved anything that would go fast and enjoyed being a part of the auto racing scene from his teenage years, on. Bo will be lovingly remembered as a kindhearted man, a captivating conversationalist, a hard worker, and an adventurous spirit.



Bo is survived by his beloved mother, Patricia N. Warden. He is also survived by his daughter, Shelby Groetzinger, her husband, Blaine and their three children, Naeva, Asher and Ellie; his sister, Linda Brewster and her late husband, Jim; his sister, Dianne Reynolds and her husband, Craig; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A service will be held 12 p.m., July 13 at Tuttle Road United Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, with a reception to immediately follow.



To view Bo's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,



Memorial contributions may be made to a cause near to Bo's heart,



Town of West Paris Downhill Derby



PO Box 247



West Paris, ME 04289







