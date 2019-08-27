Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Obituary

GORHAM - Thomas W. Harrington Sr., 70, lost his yearlong battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family at The Gosnell House, Saturday August 24, 2019. He fought with courage and grace. He was born on March 4, 1949 in Portland, the son of the late Claude L. and Wilma L. Harrington. He married the love of his life Donna L. Griffin on Dec. 3, 1968. He served in the United States Army. He worked at S.D. Warren for 31 years. After retirement, he worked at Dolby, Blais & Segee which he found to be most fulfilling. He was a member at the American Legion Post 197 in Westbrook for 49 years, serving multiple terms as Commander.He loved spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Donna L Harrington; his children Patricia L. Thorpe and her husband Kenneth of Gorham, Stacey J. Drummey and her husband Scott of Springvale, and Thomas Harrington Jr. and his wife Bethany of Sebago; grandchildren Tyler Thorpe and his partner Lauren Hutchins, Payton Thorpe, Caleb Thorpe, Elizabeth Arsenault and her partner Cody Reynolds, Devyn Harrington and Dillion Harrington; great-grandchildren Chloe Harmon, Fiona Harmon and Elaina Reynolds; Brothers and sisters John S. Harrington of Augusta, Daniel W. Harrington and his wife Lori of South Portland, Peggy E. Wilson and her husband Wayne of Gorham and Tammy Harrington of Portland; his aunt, Priscilla Harrington of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.Special Thanks to the amazing staff at New England Cancer Center and Staff at Gosnell House Of Scarborough for the love and care that Tom received.A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 29, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. Windham. Reception to follow at American Legion Post 197, Westbrook, Maine. To express condolences or to participate in Tom's online tribute please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Gosnell Hospice House of Scarborough, Maine







