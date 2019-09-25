Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas W. Golden. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Interment 3:00 PM Brooklawn Memorial Park Obituary

BRIDGTON - Thomas W. Golden, 89, of Bridgton, Maine, passed away Monday Sept. 16, 2019, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.



He was born in Augusta, Maine, on Oct. 2, 1929, the son of Thomas Golden and Amanda Brunelle. He was a graduate of Cony High School, Higgins Classical Institute and the University of Maine at Orono, class of 1955. In his senior year at UMO, he was chosen to become a member of the Senior Skulls, the highest all around-honor for a university man. In 1954, he earned All-American honors and was a three-time All Yankee Conference selection. 1953-1954 he was captain of the golf team and was State of Maine Intercollegiate Champion.



He started his coaching career at Winslow and continued his coaching career at Portland High School and Bowdoin College. He finished his coaching career at Bowdoin College where he was a member of the football staff and head freshman coach for a year. He was a member of the Maine Football Officials Association, The International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, the College Basketball Officials, New England Soccer Officials Association, and Director of Southern Maine Track Association.



Tom was so proud to have been inducted in the University of Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 1997, and in 2002 to have been inducted into the State of Maine Sports Hall of Fame. Tom was one of the most sincere, honest, humble and human persons who will be remembered for his commitment to his family - his students - his athletes and his profession.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Elaine Pratt Golden; a son, Thomas Golden, and grandson, Nicholas Golden.



He leaves his wife of 33 years, Caroline Locke Kostopoulos Golden; his four sons: Scott, Mark and his wife, Cindy, David and his wife, Patricia, Brian and his wife, Elizabeth; two stepdaughters, Margo and her husband, Michael Keeley, Stephanie Kostopoulos; eight grandchildren: Lisa, Thomas, Erin, Rachel, Caroline, Hayden, Alexandra, Andrew, and four great-grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life for Tom to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, on what would have been his 90th birthday at 1 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, with Karen Orr officiating. A reception will follow at the funeral home with interment at 3 p.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park. For further information and to send a tribute in memory of Tom please visit



In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be made in his memory to



UMO Black Bears



Alfond Fund



P.O. Box 370



Orono, ME 04473-0370







