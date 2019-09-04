FREEPORT - Thomas Scott Carter, 75, died at his home Sunday Sept. 1, 2019.
He was born June 30, 1944, in Boothbay Harbor, the son of Ralph A. and Dorothy L. Byran Carter.
He attended Portland schools, graduating from Deering High School, class of '62. He earned a degree in culinary sciences from Southern Maine Vocational Training School. He served in the U.S. Army, later joining the Army National Guard.
Earlier in his life he worked in the Portland area for KFC, Ledbetter's Bakery and First National Bakery. He loved the water, and made his career as a commercial fisherman, most recently holding a license as a commercial seaweed harvester.
While mostly a private man, he enjoyed birthday parties and most any gathering that centered on food. He had an ear for music and could play the harmonica, accordion and guitar.
He was predeceased by his father, Ralph Carter; a brother, Ralph Carter Jr.
He is survived by a son, Kevin Carter and his wife, Christine of Ocala, Fla.; his mother, Dorothy Carter of Freeport; a brother, Douglas Carter and his wife Rebecca of Boothbay Harbor; a sister, Dianne Hamilton and husband Timothy of Scarborough; three granddaughters, Kelsea Carter, Sandra Carter and Amanda Carter of Raymond; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Mr. Carter's life will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Freeport.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity
of one's choice.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019