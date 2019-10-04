Thomas R. Boothby

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moose Lodge
19 Spring Street
Scarborough, ME
Obituary

PORTLAND - Thomas R. Boothby, 63, of Portland, Maine, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Leaving behind his wife of 31 years, Sandy Boothby, also of Portland, Maine.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Moose Lodge, 19 Spring Street, Scarborough, Maine, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019
