PORTLAND - Thomas R. Boothby, 63, of Portland, Maine, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Leaving behind his wife of 31 years, Sandy Boothby, also of Portland, Maine.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Moose Lodge, 19 Spring Street, Scarborough, Maine, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
For a complete obituary, to sign Thomas' guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019