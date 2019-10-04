GORHAM - Thomas Paul Carroll Sr., 91, of Gorham passed away in Florida, due to complications from a stroke on June 30, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Please make Paul's service uplifting by wearing a plaid shirt, his favorite article of clothing. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Paul's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's memory to:
The Maine Wildlife Park,
56 Game Farm Road,
Gray, ME 04039
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019