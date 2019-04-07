Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas N. Tracy. View Sign

PORTLAND - Thomas N. Tracy, 66, of Portland, died peacefully at Maine Medical Center surrounded by love on April 3, 2019, after a brief and arduous battle with multiple myeloma.



Tom was born and raised in Meriden, Conn., the son of Jane and William Tracy, Sr. He received a BS Ed. from the University of New Hampshire. In his first teaching job, Tom won over fellow teacher, Mary Ainslie, with his smile, above average jokes, and gentle sense of fun. In 1977, they married in Ithaca, N.Y., and happily raised two children.



He went on to earn an MBA from Cornell University and worked at LL Bean, Coastal Enterprises, and Delorme Mapping before starting Deep River Publishing and



Tom loved life. Summer sunrises often found him canoeing around Bow Lake in New Hampshire. He was an active member of Portland Friends Meeting and founding board member of Friends School of Portland. He cherished his spiritual community and friendships arising from it. He loved his family deeply and was an exceptional husband, father, and grandfather. He was a firm optimist, a master of wry one-liners, and loved getting to know and understand everyone he met.



He leaves his beloved wife of 41 years, Mary Tracy; son, Luke Tracy, of Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter, Ann Cole, her husband Ryan Cole; and granddaughters Bailey and Margot of Falmouth; brothers, William Tracy, Jr. and his wife, Mary Lou Tracy, of Standish, and Davis Tracy and his wife, Marty Williams, of Gardiners, Pa.; and numerous nieces, nephews; cousins and Ainslie in-laws.



A memorial service will be held in May. Tom's ashes will be buried in a family plot near the summer home that has been the heart of the Tracy clan for four generations. A proud leftie, both in handedness and politics, he asked to be placed to the left of his parents.



The family thanks all the staff who provided skillful and compassionate care at Gibson Pavilion at Maine Medical Center and at Maine Medical Partners Medical Oncology.



Arrangements are in care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left at



Tom was a self-described news junkie who believed strongly in equal justice and the importance of a free press.



Memorial gifts may



be made to:



Committee to Protect Journalists



, or



Friends Committee on National Legislation



www.fcnl.org.







PORTLAND - Thomas N. Tracy, 66, of Portland, died peacefully at Maine Medical Center surrounded by love on April 3, 2019, after a brief and arduous battle with multiple myeloma.Tom was born and raised in Meriden, Conn., the son of Jane and William Tracy, Sr. He received a BS Ed. from the University of New Hampshire. In his first teaching job, Tom won over fellow teacher, Mary Ainslie, with his smile, above average jokes, and gentle sense of fun. In 1977, they married in Ithaca, N.Y., and happily raised two children.He went on to earn an MBA from Cornell University and worked at LL Bean, Coastal Enterprises, and Delorme Mapping before starting Deep River Publishing and AdventureQuest.com (now Away.com ). After 25 years in business, he taught math in the Alternative Ed. program at Bonny Eagle High School and the Maine Academy of Natural Sciences. Tom treasured individual connections with his students. In retirement, he organized the Campaign for Young Families, lobbying for universal early childhood education in Maine.Tom loved life. Summer sunrises often found him canoeing around Bow Lake in New Hampshire. He was an active member of Portland Friends Meeting and founding board member of Friends School of Portland. He cherished his spiritual community and friendships arising from it. He loved his family deeply and was an exceptional husband, father, and grandfather. He was a firm optimist, a master of wry one-liners, and loved getting to know and understand everyone he met.He leaves his beloved wife of 41 years, Mary Tracy; son, Luke Tracy, of Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter, Ann Cole, her husband Ryan Cole; and granddaughters Bailey and Margot of Falmouth; brothers, William Tracy, Jr. and his wife, Mary Lou Tracy, of Standish, and Davis Tracy and his wife, Marty Williams, of Gardiners, Pa.; and numerous nieces, nephews; cousins and Ainslie in-laws.A memorial service will be held in May. Tom's ashes will be buried in a family plot near the summer home that has been the heart of the Tracy clan for four generations. A proud leftie, both in handedness and politics, he asked to be placed to the left of his parents.The family thanks all the staff who provided skillful and compassionate care at Gibson Pavilion at Maine Medical Center and at Maine Medical Partners Medical Oncology.Arrangements are in care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left at www.advantageportland.com Tom was a self-described news junkie who believed strongly in equal justice and the importance of a free press.Memorial gifts maybe made to:Committee to Protect Journalists www.cpj.org , orFriends Committee on National Legislation Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com