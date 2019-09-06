TOPSHAM - Thomas Minervino, 80 of Toths Road, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Portland on Munjoy Hill, on July 25, 1939, the son of Rocco and Doris Marr Minervino. He graduated Portland High School in 1957 where he participated in football, indoor track and sang in the glee club. He then moved to Boston and became a rabid Red Sox and Sea Dog fan. He returned to Maine in the early 1980s to be with family, and he worked at the Super 8 Motel for almost 30 years
He is survived by his nephew, David Minervino and his family; a stepbrother, Bruce Wyngaard of Delaware, four stepsisters, Mary Flynn of New Jersey, Grace Wyngaard and Claire Wyngaard, both of Virginia and Marge Skelton of Texas; and many cousins scattered around the country.
Thomas was predeceased by his brother, Rocco S. Minervino in 1997. Thomas cared for his mother until her death in 2010, having granted her wish to die in her own home.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m. - 1:40 p.m., at Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation on Monday at 2 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, All Saint's Parish, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick. Interment will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m., at Forest City Cemetery, Lincoln Street, South Portland.
Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made to
St. Charles Borromeo Church
132 McKeen St.
Brunswick, ME 04011
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019