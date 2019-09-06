Thomas Minervino (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "This is a big shock. The last correspondence was at..."
    - Albert & Alta Aceto
Service Information
Stetson's Funeral Home
12 Federal St
Brunswick, ME
04011
(207)-725-4341
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Stetson's Funeral Home
12 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Church, All Saint's Parish
132 McKeen Street
Brunswick, ME
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest City Cemetery
Lincoln Street
South Portland, ME
View Map
Obituary

TOPSHAM - Thomas Minervino, 80 of Toths Road, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Portland on Munjoy Hill, on July 25, 1939, the son of Rocco and Doris Marr Minervino. He graduated Portland High School in 1957 where he participated in football, indoor track and sang in the glee club. He then moved to Boston and became a rabid Red Sox and Sea Dog fan. He returned to Maine in the early 1980s to be with family, and he worked at the Super 8 Motel for almost 30 years

He is survived by his nephew, David Minervino and his family; a stepbrother, Bruce Wyngaard of Delaware, four stepsisters, Mary Flynn of New Jersey, Grace Wyngaard and Claire Wyngaard, both of Virginia and Marge Skelton of Texas; and many cousins scattered around the country.

Thomas was predeceased by his brother, Rocco S. Minervino in 1997. Thomas cared for his mother until her death in 2010, having granted her wish to die in her own home.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m. - 1:40 p.m., at Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation on Monday at 2 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, All Saint's Parish, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick. Interment will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m., at Forest City Cemetery, Lincoln Street, South Portland.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to

St. Charles Borromeo Church

132 McKeen St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com