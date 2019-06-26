Thomas M. Carrellas (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME
04062
(207)-892-6342
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
919 Roosevelt Trail
Windham, ME
View Map
Obituary

WINDHAM - Thomas M. Carrellas, of Gray, Maine, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was 62 years old.

Born on Sept. 7, 1956, in Newport, R.I., he was preceded in death by his father, Alfred J. Carrellas Sr.; his mother, Virginia C. Carrellas and his brother, Alfred J. Carrellas Jr.

Tom graduated from Rogers High School, in 1974, received a Bachelor of Science degree with honors majoring in Wildlife Sciences from Unity College, Unity, Maine, in 1978. After graduate work studies he proudly served in the United States Coast Guard for seven years.

Tom worked for the City of South Portland, Maine as a Data Manager. In his spare time, he enjoyed feeding the birds, watching wildlife, and spending time in his new home.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen of Gray, Maine; stepson, Todd Boudreau (Beth); grandson, Tyler Boudreau; his siblings, twin brother, John Carrellas (Mary) Haddam, Conn., Michael Carrellas (Patricia) Middletown, R.I., Paul Carrellas (Leslie) New York City; sister, Mary Ellen Barker (David) Shelby, N.C., Jeannie Harrington (Doug) Newport, R.I., and many nieces and nephews. Tom was very fond of his beloved dog, "Teddy".

As a practicing Roman Catholic, Tom was a strong advocate for the widespread return of the Tridentine mass which was granted in 2007 by Pope Benedict XVI.

A visitation is being held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine 04062. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME 04062. Interment will take place at a later date. To express condolences or participate in Tom's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in efforts for epileptic research in Tom's name may be made to: Department of Development

Mayo Clinic

200 First St. SW

Rochester, MN 55905

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019
