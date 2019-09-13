TAMPA, Fla. - On Sept. 5, 2019, Thomas Leon Duval, loving husband and father of one daughter, was called home at the age of 71.Thom was born on Aug. 24, 1948, in Portland, Maine, to Mary Graffam Duval and Leon P. Duval. He is survived by his sisters, Maureen Duval Humiston (Lee Humiston), Judith Duval Colby; and brothers, Mark Duval (Anne Kane), and Robert Smith; along with nieces and nephews. On Aug. 6, 1977, he married Debbie Smith. Together Thom and Debbie raised their daughter, Danielle, in Deerfield Beach, Florida. While Thom thrived in various professions within the sales industry, he never lost sight of what was truly important to him, his family and friends. After his adornment of his family and friends, Thom also loved Clemson Football, classic cars, fishing, creating art, and flamingos. For the last eight years Thom and Debbie resided in Tampa, Florida. We will be celebrating his life on Sept. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, at 412 E Zack St., Tampa, Fla., 33602 at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the:Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, or theTampa Metropolitan YMCA.Donations can be made by mailing a check toMoffitt Cancer Center Foundation, MBC-FOUND12902 Magnolia DriveTampa, FL 33612;online at Moffitt.org/Donate; or by calling 1-800-456-3434 ext. 1403.For the donations to their local YMCA please use the link to donate online. https://www.tampaymca.org/bob-sierra-annual-campaign/
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019