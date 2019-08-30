|
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
View Map
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
PORTLAND - Thomas J. McCabe, 89, was born in Portland on June 8, 1930, the son of Martian and Helen (Tryon) McCabe.He attended St. Dominic's School and was a 1948 graduate of Cheverus High School. After graduation he joined the US Navy where he continued as an active reserve for 18 years.He worked for E G Fodens and Brockway Smith. In 1955 he accepted a management position with IBM where he retired from in 1991.He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, and spending time with his friends and family. He was very proud of his Irish heritage, one always knew it was St. Patrick's Day by the sounds of Irish music and by the many friends and family he'd welcome into his home to celebrate the day with hm. He loved to entertain and spend time with his friends. If there was a holiday there was a get together in his home. At work he was known as the "answer man" since many people would come to him for the answer or for help with a problem. His favorite and most cherished memories included his cruises to the Virgin Islands, visits to Cape Cod, Bermuda, Canada, and California, and his many trips exploring the lands of Ireland, all he shared with his beloved wife, Catherine. He was a lifetime member of Irish American Club, the Italian Heritage Center, and the Elks Club.Thomas' family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the 5th floor at Northern Light Mercy Hospital for the care they gave to Thomas.He was predeceased by his parents, Martin and Hellen McCabe; wife, Catherine (Pat) McCabe; sisters, Anne McCabe, Helen Roux, Patricia Bates and brother, Martin McCabe. He is survived by his sister, Mary Mullen of Wylie, Texas, brother, John (Jack) McCabe of Bow, N.H.; daughters, Pamela (McCabe) Collins, Diane McCabe and Kathleen McCabe, sons, Thomas McCabe Jr., and David McCabe of North Berwick; three stepchildren, Theresa Smart of Oxford, Kathleen Chase of Buxton and Michael Zsiga Scarborough; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 9:45 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, 673 Stevens Ave, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.Memorial contributions may be made to: American HeartAssociation 51 US Route 1, Suite M Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|