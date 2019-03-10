Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Henry. View Sign

ALFRED - Thomas J. Henry, 76, of Alfred, died March 3, 2019, at home, after a long illness.



He was born in Sanford on Dec. 24, 1942, the son of Joseph and Leonida "Star" (Richard) Henry and attended local schools.



He served in the U.S.



Tom was employed in telecommunications, first with New England Telephone in Portland and then with AT&T in Atlanta, Ga., retiring several years ago.



Tom was a man who liked to stay busy. He spent many hours with his wife sailing on their boat on Sebago Lake. They also rode on many motorcycle tours, it not being unusual to put 10,000 miles on their bikes in the summer. As a younger man, he took flying lessons at the Sanford Airport. In Portland, he enjoyed martial arts and took Karate lessons. Tom was fond of his dogs and had many of them over the years.



He is survived by his wife, Gloria (Binette) Henry of Alfred.



His family wishes to express their gratitude to At Home Family Support, Aging Excellence, and the nurses, aides, social workers, and chaplain of Hospice of Southern Maine for the outstanding care and concern provided to Tom and to them through his illness.



Burial with military honors will be in the spring at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funreal Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider



Hospice of Southern Maine,



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074.







