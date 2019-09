CASCO - Thomas H. Ingersoll, 71, passed away at home on Sept. 16, 2019. He was born in Farmington, a son of John and Sylvia (Hansen) Ingersoll.He worked in the woods and drove trucks for most of his life. Tom owned his own logging trucks and equipment for a number of years.He was married to Darlene (Libby) Ingersoll for 45 years. Tom was predeceased by his parents and four brothers. Surviving are his wife; two sons, Jay Ingersoll of Naples and Jack Libby of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; his daughter Wendy Lorrain and her husband Weldon of Casco; two granddaughters, Ashley and Dale Gray; two great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; two sisters, Jane Ingersoll Mahoney of Spencer, Mass. and Annebelle Rooney of Skowhegan; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held 6-8 p.m., Sept. 27, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. Casco. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 28. at Crooked River Cemetery in Naples. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net