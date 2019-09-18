CASCO - Thomas H. Ingersoll, 71, passed away at home on Sept. 16, 2019. He was born in Farmington, a son of John and Sylvia (Hansen) Ingersoll.
He worked in the woods and drove trucks for most of his life. Tom owned his own logging trucks and equipment for a number of years.
He was married to Darlene (Libby) Ingersoll for 45 years. Tom was predeceased by his parents and four brothers. Surviving are his wife; two sons, Jay Ingersoll of Naples and Jack Libby of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; his daughter Wendy Lorrain and her husband Weldon of Casco; two granddaughters, Ashley and Dale Gray; two great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; two sisters, Jane Ingersoll Mahoney of Spencer, Mass. and Annebelle Rooney of Skowhegan; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held 6-8 p.m., Sept. 27, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. Casco. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 28. at Crooked River Cemetery in Naples. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019