EDGEWATER, Fla. - Thomas "Tom" Gibson of Edgewater, Fla. passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side. He was born on Christmas Day in Glasgow, Scotland, son to the late Marshall L. and Susan Gibson of South Portland, Maine.
He is survived by his wife, Doreen Gibson; stepmother, Ruth Ann Gibson; five children, Molly O'Connell and her husband, Mike, Amy Gibson, David Gibson, Kari Johnson, and Brian Lawrence; a very special nephew and namesake, Thomas Gibson and wife, Kristen; five grandchildren, Zach, Keegan, Ryan Kayleigh and Adam; and three great-grandchildren, Aiko, Aurora, and Ava; brothers, John Gibson, Robert Badgery, Mark Stockett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Tom was four years old when he immigrated to the United States. He lived in South Portland with his family until he joined the U.S. Army for a tour of duty in 1972.
After Tom's return from the Army he joined forces with his father, Marshall "Jack" Gibson, to grow the family business, Commercial Paving Co., Inc. and eventually went out on his own to build his own state & municipal paving company, Rampart Bituminous, Inc. Tom was very well known and respected in the paving industry in the State of Maine but was forced to sell his company due to illness.
Tom will forever be loved and missed by all that shared in his life. A funeral service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough, Maine on Saturday March 16, at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Tom's memory to the Marshall L. and Susan Gibson Pavilion, at
Maine Medical Center,
22 Bramhall Street,
Portland, Maine 04102.
Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough
671 U.S. Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
207-883-5599
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019