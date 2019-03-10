Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Tom" Gibson. View Sign

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Thomas "Tom" Gibson of Edgewater, Fla. passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side. He was born on Christmas Day in Glasgow, Scotland, son to the late Marshall L. and Susan Gibson of South Portland, Maine.



He is survived by his wife, Doreen Gibson; stepmother, Ruth Ann Gibson; five children, Molly O'Connell and her husband, Mike, Amy Gibson, David Gibson, Kari Johnson, and Brian Lawrence; a very special nephew and namesake, Thomas Gibson and wife, Kristen; five grandchildren, Zach, Keegan, Ryan Kayleigh and Adam; and three great-grandchildren, Aiko, Aurora, and Ava; brothers, John Gibson, Robert Badgery, Mark Stockett; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Tom was four years old when he immigrated to the United States. He lived in South Portland with his family until he joined the U.S.



After Tom's return from the Army he joined forces with his father, Marshall "Jack" Gibson, to grow the family business, Commercial Paving Co., Inc. and eventually went out on his own to build his own state & municipal paving company, Rampart Bituminous, Inc. Tom was very well known and respected in the paving industry in the State of Maine but was forced to sell his company due to illness.



Tom will forever be loved and missed by all that shared in his life. A funeral service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough, Maine on Saturday March 16, at 12 p.m.



On-line condolences may be shared at



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Tom's memory to the Marshall L. and Susan Gibson Pavilion, at



Maine Medical Center,



22 Bramhall Street,



Portland, Maine 04102.







EDGEWATER, Fla. - Thomas "Tom" Gibson of Edgewater, Fla. passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side. He was born on Christmas Day in Glasgow, Scotland, son to the late Marshall L. and Susan Gibson of South Portland, Maine.He is survived by his wife, Doreen Gibson; stepmother, Ruth Ann Gibson; five children, Molly O'Connell and her husband, Mike, Amy Gibson, David Gibson, Kari Johnson, and Brian Lawrence; a very special nephew and namesake, Thomas Gibson and wife, Kristen; five grandchildren, Zach, Keegan, Ryan Kayleigh and Adam; and three great-grandchildren, Aiko, Aurora, and Ava; brothers, John Gibson, Robert Badgery, Mark Stockett; and a host of other relatives and friends.Tom was four years old when he immigrated to the United States. He lived in South Portland with his family until he joined the U.S. Army for a tour of duty in 1972.After Tom's return from the Army he joined forces with his father, Marshall "Jack" Gibson, to grow the family business, Commercial Paving Co., Inc. and eventually went out on his own to build his own state & municipal paving company, Rampart Bituminous, Inc. Tom was very well known and respected in the paving industry in the State of Maine but was forced to sell his company due to illness.Tom will forever be loved and missed by all that shared in his life. A funeral service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough, Maine on Saturday March 16, at 12 p.m.On-line condolences may be shared at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Tom's memory to the Marshall L. and Susan Gibson Pavilion, atMaine Medical Center,22 Bramhall Street,Portland, Maine 04102. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com